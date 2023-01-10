3 Yoga Asanas for neck and shoulder - practice these to help relieve pain

In today's gadget-dominated world, when we spend a large part of our waking hours with digital gadgets like smartphones, computers, and tablets, our health definitely gets affected. One recent research claimed that people roughly use their smartphones for an average of 4 hours every day - that's a whopping 1,300 plus hours of smartphone use in a year. Long periods of sitting and unhealthy practices can cause bad posture and stiffness in the neck and shoulder regions. "It is advisable to do yoga and regular stretching in the morning to combat this. This may help with issues including discomfort or stiffness in the shoulders and neck. Use these yogic methods and incorporate them at least thrice a week," shares Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar an acclaimed yoga master, spiritual guru, lifestyle coach, philanthropist and author.

Yoga asanas for neck and shoulder pain

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar tells us about 3 Yoga Asanas for neck pain. First, you need to start with some warm-up.

Yogic Warm-up

You should start your practice with Sukshma Vyayam or other subtle exercises. When practicing yoga, you should warm up by gently rotating your hips, arms, wrists, head, and neck as well as mobilising your ankles to gradually warm up the joints. Walk quickly around the area to stretch and relax your muscles. By doing this, you'll get your body ready for practice and lower your risk of being hurt. Make sure your body is fully warmed up before attempting any pose that requires you to bend your back, such as Camel Pose and Snake Pose.

Marjariasana variations or Bird Dog pose

This yoga pose is ideal for increasing the strength of the transverse abdominals and the back.

How to do: Kneeling on all fours, (use double mats for better cushioning and protection for the knees) stretch one arm forward and the opposite leg back. Hold for a breath, then switch sides. Repeat 5 times on each side.

Benefits:

Good for abdominals and back support.

Improves spinal health

Keeps the brain young and engages the mind in concentration

Strengthens and increases the elasticity of the spine

Improves blood circulation in your body and purifies the blood

Ustrasana or Camel Pose

How to do: Kneel down gently on the yoga mat or use any soft surface. Place your hands on the hips. And now, slowly start to arch your back. Slide your palms over your ankles till the arms are straight. Avoid any strain on your neck. This can be possible by keeping it in a neutral position. Exhale and take your time to come back to the initial pose.

Benefits:

Strengthens and increases the elasticity of the spine

Helps in expanding the lungs to get more oxygen intake which is beneficial, especially for people with asthma

Sarpasana or Snake Pose

How to do: Lie down flat on your stomach. Interlock your palms behind your back. Take a deep breath in and retain your breath (this is known as Kumbakh). Lift up your head, shoulders, and chest as much as possible. Keep your feet down firmly on the ground. Hold the posture for 10 seconds. Exhale and relax.

Benefits:

Along with physical benefits, it gives you mental benefits like clarity of thought and mental peace

It helps build your stamina and strength

As Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar points out, "The amount of stress that has been bottled up may be a major contributing factor to stiffness in the neck, shoulder, and back. The stored nervous energy that is present in the neck and shoulder area while you are under stress causes a great deal of pain. You can relax your muscles with the aid of gentle yoga asanas, breathing techniques, and meditation. Spend a few minutes each day and notice how your stress levels change."

