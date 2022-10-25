5 At-home natural remedies for Asthma

Asthma home remedies: Asthma is a chronic inflammatory lung disorder that affects the ability to breathe. Asthma patients are more likely to experience inflammation and tightness of the bronchi (airways) in their lungs. Reduced airflow results from the smooth muscles around the airways contracting and perhaps increased phlegm production in the lungs and pollution can contribute to these factors.

Some complementary therapies, in addition to inhalers and other medications, may aid in the management of asthma. These, however, should never take the place of any therapy that your healthcare provider has prescribed or advised.

Here are 5 best home remedies that can aid with your treatment,

1. Breathing exercise

It's possible to minimise the severity of asthma symptoms over time by retraining your breathing patterns. In Indian culture, breathing exercises and pranayam are highly valued, and kapalbati pranayam is particularly beneficial for those who suffer from asthma.

2. Hot tea

Herbal teas like eucalyptus tea, liquorice tea, turmeric tea, and mullein tea may be able to treat asthma. Some people use them to alleviate coughs, sore throats, and other asthma-related symptoms, or to try and reduce mucus production.

3. Essential oils

While some people find that breathing specific essential oils with anti-inflammatory characteristics improves their health, others with asthma find that their symptoms go worse when they are exposed to the oils or any intense aroma.

4. Diet and supplements

In order to reduce your risk of developing an asthma attack, try to maintain a healthy weight and stay away from any items that can make you sick.

Another is that eating an antioxidant-rich diet rich in fruits and vegetables may lessen lung inflammation and assist in protecting against free radicals that harm the lungs.

Furthermore, specific advantages of particular foods and supplements may exist. However, before using any supplements, always consult your doctor.

5. Lifestyle changes

People with asthma may have healthier lives if they make healthy lifestyle choices. Think about the following choices:

- Yoga: Doing yoga can assist asthmatics to live better lives and manage their symptoms.

- Aerobic exercise: Aerobic exercise and strength training may also improve lung function and asthma control.

- Mindfulness and stress reduction: Meditation, mindfulness, and other stress-reduction techniques may help improve quality of life and reduce some people’s reliance on quick-relief asthma inhalers.

- Eliminating triggers: Monitoring your symptoms and limiting your exposure to behaviours and environments that negatively affect your lungs are the best ways to manage asthma naturally.

You must not rely on home remedies alone for the treatment of your asthmatic condition and should consult a healthcare professional for any advice if the symptoms do not improve with home remedies.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general infornation adn does not subtitute a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)