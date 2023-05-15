5 Easy Yoga Poses That Can Relieve Menstrual Cramps

Menstrual cramps: Experiencing painful menstrual cramps can leave you desperate for a solution. The last thing you may feel like doing is exercising, or even something like doing yoga.

Some yoga positions are so effective at relieving menstrual pain that once you attempt them, they will probably become a part of your pain management routine!

During their monthly cycle, menstrual cramps affect the majority of women. Menstrual cramps may be unpleasant and uncomfortable, and some typical ways to treat them include using a hot water bottle, drinking some hot, calming tea, and in certain circumstances, taking medication. This occurs when the uterus contracts to discard the endometrium.

Yoga is a safe remedy for some women who suffer from menstrual discomfort in the form of backaches, inner thigh pain, nausea, dizziness, migraines, and stools. Exercise of any kind instantly refreshes the body. Depending on a variety of variables, the circumstances vary from person to person. Yoga enhances your mood, improves your physical and mental health, helps you to relax both body and mind and is a terrific method to strengthen and increase flexibility. It may also be a supporting companion to reduce menstrual pain.

Here are 5 fantastic yoga asanas that can help you relieve menstrual cramps:

1. Balasana- Child's Pose

Releases tension in your back, shoulders and neck.

For the child’s pose, start with your knees on the floor. We call this an “adapted” child’s pose because you may want to widen your knees farther apart than you typically would for this pose to aid in pain relief.

Kneel on the mat. As you breathe in, raise your arms over your head. Put your forehead down on the floor as you exhale. The heels should support the pelvis.

2. Cat-Cow Pose - Bitilasana Marjaryasana

Targets back and abdominal muscles.

Practise the cow position first. Make sure your hands are positioned just behind your shoulders when on your hands and knees. Your hips and knees should be in line. As you inhale, gently raise your head and look up at the sky. Drop your belly to the floor while simultaneously raising your tailbone to the sky.

The cat stance should now be adopted. For a few breaths, breathe normally. After taking a long breath in, slowly exhale while curling your back. Your tailbone will extend towards the earth, as will your head. Your spine's gradual curve will stretch and tone your abdominals while also warming up your back muscles.

3. Reclining Twist- Jathara Parivartanasana

Great for your back and hips.

Lie down on your back first. Lower your left knee to the right side after bending it. Reach out with your arms wide and your hands flat against the ground as you look to your left. You should remain in this position for five or more breaths.

Repeat the posture by extending your left leg back to the ground and bending your right leg to the right. Your shoulders, hips, and back should be relaxed in this position. On each side, repeat 5 to 10 times.

4. Pigeon Pose- Kapotasana

Stretches your left and right hip and relaxes you.

Start by sitting up straight. Bend your right knee, and extend your left leg behind you. As you lay your hands on your hips, arc your back. Reaching your arms over your head and bringing your hands together will result in a deeper stretch.

On all fours, take a position. As you stretch your right ankle to align it with your left hip, bring your right knee forward towards your right wrist. Slide your leg back gradually. You might need to maintain your hands on the ground for balance and flexibility reasons.

You will feel your left hip expanding as your leg stretches back, and you may also feel stretching down your right side, but it shouldn't hurt. You might need to alter the stance if it hurts.

Hold this position for a few breaths before coming back to your centre and repeating it with your left knee bent and your right leg extended behind you. Repeat 5–10 times.

5. Knee-to-Chest Pose- Apanasana

Increases blood flow in the abdominal region.

Draw the knees slightly in towards the chest while lying on your back. When exhaling, hug the knees closer to the chest after releasing them slightly inhalation. As easy as it might seem, be gentle with your lower back. To experiment with releasing tension in the lower back, rock side to side or move the knees in a circle.

It is important to listen to your body and modify the poses as needed. With regular practice, these poses can become a helpful tool in managing menstrual cramps and promoting overall well-being.

A word of caution: If you have any orthopaedic problem, confirm with your physiotherapist before doing these poses.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)