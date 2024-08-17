5 Empowering Steps To Embrace A Positive Body Image And Self-Acceptance

In an era dominated by social media's idealized body images, achieving positive body image and self-acceptance has become a formidable challenge. With several professionals attempting to address this challenge, the first step is to break the myth that physical appearance equates to overall health and help individuals empower themselves to look beyond the superficial metrics.

Here are 5 ways to find the path to a positive body image and self-acceptance shared by Taarika Dave, Head Of Life Coaching and Head Of Yoga at Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems:

1. Right Content Consumption:

In today's digital age, the media content we consume, especially on social media, can have a big impact on our self-perception. Following accounts that promote unrealistic body standards or heavily edited images can lead to a negative relationship with ourselves. In fact, many of these images are often the result of surgical enhancements, hormone injections, or selective presentation of one’s best angles, which creates an unattainable standard - thus making it critical to stop the comparison cycle.

To break the comparison cycle, it’s essential to curate your feeds with content that promotes body positivity and realistic health standards. Be mindful that there is more than what meets the eye—not everything shared on social media is real. Developing mindfulness around this can help. The feed you see, should leave you feeling inspired, and not less about yourself.

2. Understanding your self-worth:

Another part which is often missed is cultivating self-worth that is not based merely on looks and body. If your sense of self-worth is tied to your appearance—whether it's your looks, body shape, or weight—you may be setting yourself up for suffering. Whether it's during puberty, pregnancy, menopause, or even our day-to-day, our physical form is in constant flux. Some days we could wake-up with a little bloating, which is so easy to misunderstand as belly fat, and for individuals who have attached their confidence levels to a flat tummy, it all comes crashing down.

A little bit of bloating here and there is fine and can be due to fluctuations in eating habits. But, most people seldom question that. They immediately start feeling inadequate about themselves. Individuals need to invest in building their self-worth through things like developing skills, taking care of their health, practicing discipline and consistency, upholding core values, and also by recognizing personal achievements—things that remain constant regardless of physical changes. By focusing on such enduring aspects, we can build a stronger, more resilient sense of worth.

3. Self Acceptance :

A term commonly used, acceptance is actually the most crucial step in achieving body positivity. While acceptance is often confused with forcing yourself to like everything about your current state. In reality, it means acknowledging and embracing who you are, how you look, and how much you weigh without resistance. The term ‘resistance’ here is critical since the more you resist, the more disharmony, stress, and in turn, inflammation you create in your body. One can still choose to aspire for a better physique and weight, but acceptance just means that you're not resisting what is.

This negative energy is perceived by your body as a threat, often leading to the accumulation of more belly fat as a protective measure. By accepting yourself as you are, you create a foundation for progress toward your health goals without the burden of self-rejection.

4. Look Beyond Weight and Measurements :

Another crucial aspect of developing a positive body image is to look beyond weight, inches, and appearance. The body is a magnificent, intelligent creation that is constantly working to protect and sustain life. There are intelligent mechanisms of circulation, digestion, immunity, repair, recovery, regeneration, elimination and so much more happening within our body. When one begins to view their bodies beyond these measurable factors—such as body weight, fat percentage, and BMI—they often develop a newfound respect for their bodies. Understanding that the body is more than just numbers and appearances boosts self-confidence, helping individuals see themselves beyond a number on the scale and recognize the many intelligent processes within them.

5. Reevaluate your belief systems :

Beliefs about the body and self-worth significantly shape experiences and outcomes. Thoughts such as “I’ll never find a partner if I look this way” or “I’m not good enough,” can unconsciously attract situations and people that reinforce these negative views. It is by shifting focus from self-criticism to self-affirmation, individuals can revolutionize their perception of themselves and their experiences. I always encourage my clients to revisit their self-talk and start affirming “I am worthy”, “I deserve abundant love and understanding” to change their negative narratives and build empowering ones.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)