5 Meditation Techniques To Help Reduce Hypertension

Stress, anxiety, and hypertension are now widespread health problems that impact millions of individuals globally in today's fast-paced society. Meditation has been long known as a powerful practice to manage these problems. This ancient practice comes in a host of forms and below are five of the most popular meditation techniques people use to reduce stress, anxiety, and hypertension. Raman Mittal is the Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer (CPO) of Idanim, an Indian-origin meditation app, and also a trained meditation practitioner. He has shared 5 meditation techniques like Mindfulness Meditation, Love- Kindness Meditation, etc. to deal with these issues.

Transcendental Meditation

To accomplish an intense level of relaxation, Transcendental Meditation (TM) entails silently chanting a mantra. Maharishi Mahesh Yogi invented this technique in the 1950s, and it has become extensively popular since then. It is an attractive alternative for individuals with hectic lifestyles since it is simple to grasp and can be practiced anywhere. When practicing Transcendental Meditation, one needs to sit quietly while repeating a mantra, which is a word, music, or phrase that has personal significance to you. By repeating the mantra, you can calm your mind and achieve a deep level of relaxation. According to experts, it may prove to be beneficial in reducing blood pressure, anxiety, and stress.

Breath Meditation

Breath meditation is one of the most popular meditation techniques which involves observing one's breath without trying to control it. This is usually the go-to meditation for beginners as well as advanced practitioners. The reason this meditation is so widely practiced is that it can be done anywhere. One can practice it while sitting, walking, commuting, or for that matter, any time during the day. Researchers have discovered that breath meditations are advantageous in lessening hypertension, stress, and anxiety.

Loving-Kindness Meditation

Loving-kindness meditation involves focusing on feelings of empathy and affection for yourself and others while meditating. This method, which has its roots in Buddhist principles, has become mainstream in recent years as a means of enhancing pleasant emotions while minimising undesirable ones. During this meditation, one can narrow his or her attention to a specific person or group while calmly chanting kind and compassionate words. Individuals who struggle with stress, fear, or hypertension may find this technique valuable since it helps in improving optimistic feelings while diminishing negative ones.

Body Scan Meditation

Body Scan meditation incorporates paying attention to various areas of one`s body and observing any sensations that appear without passing judgment. The practice is typically performed sitting or lying down in a serene environment where one may pay attention to their posture and breath. Commencing at the toes and proceeding upward, the practitioner psychologically examines the body, paying detailed attention to any bodily feelings like tightness, warmth, or soreness. Concentrating on the present and fostering a sense of peace and relaxation, body scan meditation significantly helps in mitigating anxiety and depression. The practitioner may become aware of the areas with tension while concentrating on each body part and actively calming those muscles.

Visualisation Meditation

It is a technique that aims to promote relaxation, tranquillity, and serenity by visualising positive images, scenes, or individuals. The meditation involves vividly imagining a scene and utilising all five senses to enhance the level of detail. Additionally, this technique can include envisioning a revered or cherished individual to embody their virtues. Another type of visualisation meditation involves picturing yourself accomplishing specific objectives, which can help boost confidence, concentration, and drive. This method is often used to enhance one's mood, alleviate stress, and promote inner harmony.



It is crucial to keep in mind that meditation involves patience and persistence like other practices, such as gym, swimming, sports, etc. You can pick a meditation practice that benefits your physical, mental, and spiritual well-being with regular training and advice from proficient experts.

