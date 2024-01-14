5 Workplace Mental Wellness Trends 2024

Mental health is gaining widespread recognition across the world as institutions of all kinds are increasingly trying to inculcate an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere for their employees. As per Annual Health and Benefits Survey 2023 held by Global Insurance Brokers (GLOBAL), a whopping 46 percent of participants highlighted the immediate need for better mental health support programs at workplaces.

Workplaces are hence investing in innovative and comprehensive approaches to induce a positive and supportive work culture and environment for their employees. With the beginning of the new year 2024, several trends are emerging to shape workplace mental wellness programs better. Shumita Kakkar, Founder and COO, United We Care, shares five key trends that are set to influence mental health initiatives in the workplace for the future.

Also read: Can Lifestyle Choices Help Decrease Cancer Risk? Oncologist Shares How

Holistic EAP for Mental Health Wellness Provision for Consumers at Large Globally

Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) are evolving into comprehensive platforms that provide for the diverse mental health needs of employees. Being a thoughtful approach, EAP is not only limited to crisis intervention but oversees an expansive range of services, including counselling, stress management, and wellness resources.

Making Mental Health and Wellness Affordable, Accessible, and Adaptable Through Deep Tech with Efficacy

The innovation in the field of deep tech is playing a key role in making mental health and wellness solutions increasingly affordable, accessible, and adaptable. In the recent past, there have been several AI-driven chatbots that provide instant support as virtual therapy platforms for those in need of help in real-time, especially during non-working hours of professionals.

Cognitive AI to Support and Reduce the Cost of Insurance, Claims with Preventive Diagnosis and Healthcare but with Human Touch

The integration of Cognitive AI in mental health initiatives is enhancing efficiency. Artificial Intelligence is aiding to help analyze vast amounts of data; providing data on early identification of mental health issues, and helping with preventive measures. However, the human touch remains crucial in mental health care and hence Cognitive AI balances human intervention, creating a balanced and effective approach to mental wellness.

Hyper-Personalized Solutions for Individuals, Patients, and 24/7 Global Access

One-size-fits-all mental health solutions are history now as hyper-personalized approaches pick traction based on the unique needs of individuals. There has been an array of personalized mental health apps, virtual therapy platforms, and wearable devices to record the individual's metrics regarding their mental well-being.

Building a Productive, Happy, and Engaged Workforce Across Segments and Sectors with Gamification Through AI and Human Touch

Gamification is an upcoming trend adopted by several workplaces to engage employees and promote mental well-being in the workplace. Through the combination of AI and human touch, gamified applications are designed to make mental health initiatives more accessible while adding the personal gratification element. Employees can participate in wellness challenges, mindfulness activities, and team-building exercises, hence establishing a positive work environment.

So, in the year 2024, employers will continue recognizing the importance of adopting holistic, tech-driven, and personalized approaches to support the mental well-being of their workforce. As these trends continue to gain traction, the future workplaces are set to become spaces where mental health is prioritized, included, and supported with the help of technology and the human touch.