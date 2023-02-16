topStoriesenglish2573797
YOGA ASANAS FOR SEXUAL HEALTH

5 Yoga Asanas to Practise Regularly to Improve Your Sex Life

Practising certain yoga asanas regularly can enhance your sex life, which is essential for a healthy and happy relationship with your partner. Check out the 5 asanas suggested by the expert and how to perform them. 

Written By  Ipsita Bhattacharya|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 09:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Practising certain yoga asanas can go a long way in enhancing your sexual life
  • Yoga positively affects physical and mental health - both of which are essential for preserving sexual health
  • These poses must be a part of your everyday routine in order to improve your access to improved health, shares yoga expert

A healthy sexual life is key to stable relationships, which in turn has a direct impact on our mental health. Practising certain yoga asanas can go a long way in enhancing your sexual life. "Physically and mentally, yoga truly focuses on the centre. Many eminent gynaecologists believe that both - physical and mental health - are essential for preserving sexual health. Yoga poses require mental fortitude and presence. Yoga mindfulness exercises help one become 'present' during sex," shares Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder, Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashrama, World Yoga Organisation. The yoga expert shares 5 different asanas that one can practice to improve sex life.

5 Yoga Poses to Better Your Sex Life

1. Vajrasana – Thunderbolt Pose

Formation:

· Gently bend your knees downward.

· Keep your heels parallel to one another.

· The right and left toes must be near to one another rather than stacked on top of one another.

· Position your knees with your palms facing up.

· Raise your head and straighten your back.

vajrasana

2. Pashimottanasana – Seated Forward Bend

Formation:

• Perform Dandasana first.

• Make sure your legs are extended forward with your knees slightly bent.

• Raise your arms upward while maintaining a straight spine.

• Exhale to release air from your stomach.

• Bend forward at the hips and place your upper body on your lower body while exhaling.

• Drop your arms and place your fingertips on your big toes.

Paschimottanasana

3. Padahasthasana – Hand-to-Foot Pose

Formation:

· Stand in Tadasana position.

· Exhale as you start to bend forward

· Bring your fingertips or palms to the floor.

padahastana

4. Dhanurasana – Bow Pose

Formation:

· Start by resting on your stomach.

· Kneel down and grasp your ankles firmly with your palms.

· Possess a solid grasp

· Extend your arms and legs as far as you can.

· Hold the position for a time while looking up.

Dhanurasana

5. Chakrasana – Wheel Pose

Formation:

• Lie on your back.

• Ensure that your feet are firmly planted on the ground and bend your knees.

• Position your palms upward while bending your arms at the elbows. Put your palms on the floor on either side of your head while rotating your arms at the shoulders.

• As you inhale, press your palms and legs together and raise your entire body in an arch.

• Calm down your breathing and keep your neck relaxed

chakrasana

"If you want to ignite a deeper bond with your partner, try this yoga sequence designed to help you flow your way to a more enriched sexual experience. These poses must be a part of your everyday routine in order to improve your access to improved health in all spheres of your life," shares Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.

