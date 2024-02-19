6 Ayurvedic Herbs To Detoxify Your Liver - Expert Shares Insights

The liver is one of the most important organs of the body and is the largest solid organ in the body. By removing toxins from the body's blood supply, the liver helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels and regulates blood clotting, apart from performing several other vital functions. Therefore it's important to maintain liver health and according to Ayurvedic experts, one of the key ways to keep your liver healthy is through its detoxification using Ayurvedic herbs.

Rajinder Dhamija, Ayurvedic Expert and Founder of Dharishah Ayurveda, shares, "In the world of the ancient Indian therapeutic system, Ayurveda recognises the liver as a major organ in sustaining general health as it functions as the body's primary detoxifier. The liver is related to the pitta dosha, and it takes charge of filtering toxins as well as supporting metabolism and digestion in the body. However, pitta imbalance can result in liver conditions that affect both digestion and overall well-being."

Ayurveda has a holistic approach to promoting healthy performance through seasonal detoxification practices as the body's specific demands change according to the season. Rajinder Dhamija lists effective Ayurvedic herbs that are known for their liver-cleansing properties.

1. Makoy

As the spring season is about to come, Ayurveda experts suggest incorporating makoy into your detox routine. "Makoy has been known for its significant potential in combating liver illnesses. This herb can be particularly beneficial during spring, as it supports the liver in removing toxins collected during the winter months. Its detoxifying nature makes it an effective remedy for liver cleansing by improving overall liver health," shares Dhamija.

2. Bhumi-Amla

Bhumyamalaki, also known as Bhumi amla is an organic herb that cleanses and supports the liver. Dhamija says that Bhumyamalaki stimulates bile production, which helps in the digestion of fats and the elimination of toxins. "Its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties protect the liver from damage caused by infections or inflammation. It has traditionally been used to treat a variety of liver problems and can be a valuable ingredient in your summer detox plan," the Ayurvedic expert adds.

3. Giloy

This ayurvedic herb stands as a shield against the seasonal challenges of monsoon and offers a comprehensive range of health benefits. Dhamija says, "The adaptogenic nature supports the liver in managing stress, while its immune-modulating properties help strengthen the body. It is a natural herb that removes complete toxins from the liver and contributes to overall health. Additionally, Giloy is effective in lowering blood glucose levels and uric acid levels, which makes it a powerful herb for comprehensive liver care."

4. Turmeric

Turmeric is a comprehensive ayurvedic herb that is not only limited to the kitchen but is also known for its numerous health benefits. "It has been considered as an important ingredient in the liver detoxification process. Curcumin, the main ingredient present in it, has anti-inflammatory qualities that reduce inflammation and improve liver function," says Dhamija.

5. Amla

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, can be incorporated into your daily routine for consistent liver support. This Ayurvedic wonder helps flush out toxins ensuring that the liver functions properly. Dhamija points out that this winter essential can contribute to overall liver nourishment and well-being. It can be a part of your daily routine for a comprehensive approach to liver wellness.



6. Garlic

Regardless of the season, Garlic stands as a powerful herb for liver health. "It contains chemical compounds such as allicin, alliin, and ajoene, that help to prevent fat formation in the liver. Garlic's anti-inflammatory effects contribute to a strong cleansing impact whereas its antioxidant properties provide extra support to promote healthy liver function," share Dhamija.

Including these time-honoured Ayurvedic ingredients in your seasonal detox routine provides complete liver support. "However, it is necessary to consult with a healthcare practitioner to have the most appropriate herbs for your specific needs. By combining herbal supplements with a healthy lifestyle, individuals can take proactive actions to support their liver and general well-being," Dhamija adds.



