Amazing Immunity Hacks To Stay Fit And Healthy

The immune system works towards keeping the body healthy and defending it against disease-causing microorganisms. As the immune system helps keep diseases at bay, its importance can't be stressed enough. And for a healthy immune system, the key is to have a healthy diet. Vaibhav Garg, Clinical Nutritionist and Founder of Purecise and Co-Founder of In You, says, "A balanced and nutritious diet is necessary for the overall health and function of all cells, including immune cells. Nutrients critical for immune cell growth and function include vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, selenium, iron, and protein."

Food sources that are limited in variety and low in nutrients can negatively affect a healthy immune system. "A high-fibre plant-rich diet with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes supports the growth and maintenance of beneficial microbes. Thereby, with the right mix of salubrious food and beverages suggested below, one can build better immunity and enjoy a healthy life," adds Garg.

Foods That Can Boost Immune System

Vaibhav Garg shares specific foods that one should have for a healthy immune system.

Fruits And Vegetables Rich In Vitamin C

Vitamin C, an essential nutrient, acts as an antioxidant and can boost the immune system even during physical stress. "To increase vitamin C intake, add citrus fruits such as grapefruit, oranges, limes, kiwi fruit and strawberries to your daily food regimen, in addition to red and green peppers and broccoli. These fruits and vegetables rich in Vitamin C increase white blood cell production, crucial for fighting infections," says Garg.

Nuts Abundant In Vitamin E

Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant, is essential for maintaining a healthy immune system, especially in older individuals. "Nuts rich in Vitamin E include wheat germ oil, almonds, sunflower seeds, hazelnuts, and peanut butter. These nuts have antioxidant properties, protecting cells from damage caused by free radicals. Vitamin E also plays a crucial role in immune cell regulation, influencing the growth and differentiation of T-cells, a type of white blood cell central to the immune system's ability to fight off pathogens," says Garg.

Adequate Zinc Intake

Zinc is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in various body functions, including immune function, wound healing, DNA synthesis, and cell division. "It is found in various foods, including legumes, nuts and seeds, whole grains, and dark chocolate. Nuts and seeds, such as pumpkin seeds, cashews, and almonds, contain zinc in good amounts. Whole grains like wheat, quinoa, rice, and oats are other important sources of Zinc," says Garg.

Carotenoids As Immunity Catalyst

Carotenoids are a class of over 600 naturally occurring pigments found in plants, algae, and photosynthetic bacteria. Garg says, "These compounds are responsible for the red, yellow, and orange hues in many fruits and vegetables. Carotenoids have antioxidant properties, protecting cells from damage by neutralizing free radicals. They help preserve the integrity of immune cells, enabling them to function more effectively." The nutritionist adds that the best edible sources of Carotenoids include carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, kale, tomatoes, bell peppers, pumpkin, apricots, mangoes, and papayas.

Benefits Of Hydration

Hydration is crucial for overall human health, as up to 60% of the body is composed of water. "Water plays a vital role in digestion, regulating body temperature, lubricating joints, delivering oxygen, and eliminating toxins and bacteria that could lead to illnesses. The daily water requirement varies by person, but a general guideline is 2-3 litres for women and 3-4 litres for men," says Garg. He adds that the best sources of hydration include water, coconut water, herbal teas, broths and soups. Fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as cucumbers, lettuce, celery, watermelon, strawberries, oranges, and grapefruit, also contribute significantly to hydration.

"A balanced diet combined with a healthy lifestyle is the best approach to maintaining a strong immune system. However, it is important to consult with an expert nutritionist before adhering to a strict food regimen. Besides, consultation with a healthcare professional is also recommended for personalised advice on individual health needs and conditions," says Garg.