7 Easy Ayurvedic home remedies for cough and cold among children

Ayurvedic remedies for cold and cough: Everyone enjoys sipping steaming hot coffee on a lovely winter day. However, this season also carries with it a tale of woe: cold and cough. When your child has a common cold, you always worry about how to comfort them. You want to do everything you can to help your child feel better. If the condition gets worse you are sure to take your kid to a doctor but this common cold can be irritating even when mild.

According to Ayurveda, an illness might result from an imbalance in any of the three doshas—Vata, Pitta, or Kapha. In this instance, nasal congestion and cough are brought on by an excess of Pitta and Kapha in the body.

To feel better, try some easy ayurveda home remedies for cough and cold in addition to medications and cough syrups.

1. Mulethi

The Ayurvedic plant mulethi or licorice, commonly referred to as "sweet wood," is useful for cough. Mulethi possesses expectorant qualities. The mucus lining the airways is thinned and loosened by it which lessens congestion and eases coughing.

You can take it in the form of Mulethi water or kadha. Just take 1 teaspoon of Mulethi powder and add to 1 glass of warm water. Drink this twice a day. Even though your kids may not prefer it much you can also add other spices and make a kadha.

2. Tulsi

Tulsi is referred to as "The Queen of Herbs" and "Mother Medicine of Nature" in Ayurveda. By increasing antibody synthesis, tulsi delays the onset of infections. There are cough-relieving effects of tulsi. By aiding your kid in clearing the mucus from their cough, it aids to clear the airways.

When your kids wake up in the morning, make them chew on 4–5 tulsi leaves. You can continue to offer Tulsi leaves to your kids to strengthen your immune systems.

3. Honey

Honey helps you cough out thick mucus, loaded with antimicrobial properties, which relieves chest congestion. This reduces wet coughing.

Before going to bed at night, take a teaspoon of honey to reduce the severity of your cough. Continue until the cough does not improve. Take 1 teaspoon of freshly squeezed ginger juice, 1 pinch of black pepper, and some honey in boiling water.

4. Cinnamon

One of the many health advantages of this fragrant woody spice is relief from cough and cold symptoms. This aids in the fight against the common cold virus. Additionally, it possesses anti-inflammatory qualities that might help soothe sore throats.

Add 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon powder to 1 teaspoon of honey. For at least three days, combine and have your kids take it twice daily.

5. Giloy

The heart-shaped leaves of Giloy, also known as Amrita or Guduchi in Hindi, resemble betel leaves. The anti-inflammatory properties of giloy are remarkable. This reduces sore throats and frequent coughing. It aids in the treatment of colds and coughs brought on by allergic reactions to pollen, smoke, or smog. Additionally, it helps with tonsillitis and the common cold. The best herb for boosting immunity in children is also this one.

You can have your kid take two teaspoons of Giloy juice with warm water on an empty stomach in the morning or opt for giloy tablets available at any ayurveda store/ online with some warm water in the morning if your child is comfortable with eating tablets.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and does not substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)