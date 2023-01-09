Garlic health benefits and 10 reasons why must add this herb to your diet

Health benefits of garlic: For centuries, Indian kitchens have included garlic in their cuisine. Due to its antibacterial and antiseptic qualities, this herb has therapeutic and medical uses. Allicin, a substance found in garlic, is responsible for its advantageous effects.

Minerals including phosphorus, zinc, potassium, and magnesium are abundant in it. Garlic also contains significant amounts of vitamins C, K, folate, niacin, and thiamine.

Garlic has been shown to possess remarkable health advantages in addition to its aromatic flavour. Here are the top reasons why you should include garlic in your diet if the pungent flavour alone isn't enough to convince you to do so.

1. Good for cardiac health

Garlic has a substance called allicin that prevents LDL from oxidising (bad cholesterol). This lowers cholesterol levels and strengthens the heart. Garlic consumption regularly lowers the risk of blood clots and aids in thromboembolism prevention. Additionally, by lowering blood pressure, garlic can be beneficial for hypertensive people.

2. Improves digestion

The addition of raw garlic to the diet helps with digestive issues. It helps to soothe inflammation and is good for the intestines. Consuming raw garlic aids in the removal of intestinal worms. It protects the good bacteria in the gut while removing the harmful ones, which is a good thing.

3. Anti-cancer and peptic ulcer properties

Garlic shields the body from lung, prostate, bladder, stomach, liver, and colon cancers due to its high antioxidant content. Garlic's antibacterial properties prevent peptic ulcers by attempting to remove the infection from the intestines.

4. Helps manage weight

Garlic decreases the expression of the genes that create fat-storing adipose cells. Additionally, it boosts thermogenesis, which causes the body to burn more fat and lower LDL levels (bad cholesterol). Garlic is quite nutritious in regards to being helpful for weight loss.

5. Boosts skin health

Garlic's antibacterial and antioxidant properties can help you clear up acne on your face. According to one study, applying raw garlic directly to pimples promotes their healing. Garlic, however, could give you a burning sensation on your skin. Speak with your dermatologist first before using this tactic, especially if you are using any sort of skin-care product.

6. Prevent heart blockage

It has been shown that chemicals in both garlic and onions decrease the adhesion of our platelets and have anti-clotting properties. These elements may offer protection against atherosclerosis, a condition in which the arteries tighten and constrict due to plaque formation.

7. Immunity boosting

Garlic guards against oxidative damage and stops genotoxicity. Garlic contains zinc, which boosts immunity. Vitamin C aids in the prevention of infections. Due to its antibacterial characteristics, it may be extremely helpful in treating eye and ear infections.

8. Enhances brain function

Due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities, garlic improves brain function. It is useful for dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases.

9. Has antibacterial properties

Recent scientific studies have demonstrated garlic's capacity to protect against viruses, bacteria, and fungi thanks to its antibacterial qualities, which are mostly attributable to allicin. Research suggests that some compounds in garlic may both prevent dangerous foreign bacteria from infecting healthy cells and maybe stop their growth.

10. Ability to reduce inflammation

Research has shown that garlic oil has anti-inflammatory qualities. Any painful, inflamed joints or muscles can be treated with garlic oil. It helps to minimise the damage that arthritis causes to cartilage.

