Ragi health benefits: This millet is the ultimate winter food and must be part of your diet; check ragi recipes to enjoy in winter

Benefits of ragi: Whole grains are much healthier as a result of the fibre-rich bran and other essential nutrients that are not lost during processing. With the consumption of processed food on the rise resulting in obesity, a whole grain like ragi can prove to be a saviour for fitness fanatics or weight loss as well. And eating ragi in winter can lower the risk of many diseases due to the nutrients like calcium, protein, potassium, iron and fibre found in it. Ragi is beneficial in diseases like diabetes, obesity and anaemia.

Let's find out the reason why you should add ragi to your winter diet:

1. Good for digestion

Ragi is a high-fibre food. Many digestive issues can be resolved by consuming it. Because ragi is so light, you can consume ragi-based foods if your stomach is upset. It promotes digestion, gives energy, and aids in weight loss.

2. Helps control diabetes

As a result of its extremely low glycemic index, ragi can be eaten every day to lower the risk of developing diabetes. These nutrients aid in the management of diabetes as well. Ragi has a high polyphenol and dietary fibre content, which lowers the risk of diabetes mellitus and gastrointestinal disorders when consumed regularly.

3. Beneficial for anaemia

Eating ragi can be highly effective if you have anaemia or a deficiency of blood in your body. Ragi has a lot of iron, which cures haemoglobin insufficiency.

4. Promotes weight loss

The biggest justification for including ragi in your diet is that it is gluten-free and high in fibre, both of which aid in weight loss. When compared to other grains that also contain amino acids, it is higher in dietary fibre and lower in fat than other grains.

5. Good for the heart

By eliminating excess liver fat, the ragi nutrients lecithin and methionine help decrease cholesterol levels. Amino acids found in it aid in keeping a healthy heart.

Warm foods are the main focus of the winter diet. In our winter menu, we welcome many things that are too filling and difficult to stomach in the summer. There is no better time of year to enjoy the many health advantages of ragi, one of the world's healthiest foods, than winter. Who knew that ragi recipe that is healthy for the body and delicious could help you lose weight too?

Here are we have three ragi recipes to help you add ragi to your breakfast:

1. Ragi chilla

By swapping the flour, ragi chilla can be created just like regular besan chilla.

- Mix ragi and water to make a batter. After thoroughly mixing, add salt and cumin seeds.

- One tablespoon of oil of your choice( olive oil or ghee), should be heated in a pan.

- Add some green chilli and onions. Spread the batter out evenly after adding one large tablespoon.

- Cook on both sides and serve with tomato sauce, achaar, or mint chutney.

2. Ragi dosa

This ragi dosa is the finest treat you can give yourself if south Indian cuisine is what you always want in the mornings.

- Add 1 cup ragi flour, 1 cup wheat flour, and butter milk and mix well.

- Add salt to taste

- It should be of the thickness of regular dosa batter.

- Keep it overnight and make dosas the next day.

- Serve with your favourite coconut chutney and/or sambhar.

3. Ragi mudde

This dish is popular in Karnataka and is regarded as a complete dinner in its own right.

- Add a cup of water to a large-mouthed container.

- Once the water begins to boil, add salt to taste.

- Mix one cup of cold water and the ragi.

- Slowly pour the mixed solution into the hot water while actively stirring it.

- Continue whisking until the mudde (flour dough) is soft, smooth, and lump-free.

- Lower the flame, put a lid, and cook for five minutes.

- To serve, moisten your hand, take it out, form a ball, and place it in the centre of the plate.

Pour some sambar all around it. Serve hot and feel free to add a spoon of ghee or butter.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a nutritional expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this)