7 Easy Biohacks You Can Do Everyday To Improve Your Health

Biohacking is not about implementing an extreme diet plan or using complex technology. In our pursuit towards a healthy lifestyle, biohacking stands out as a revolutionary approach. It leverages our understanding of biology and genetics to curate sound practices. Bio-hacking is simply making small, informed tweaks to your day-to-day routine, improving your overall health and well-being. It is essential to consult healthcare professionals before making significant lifestyle changes, particularly for those with pre-existing health conditions or specific dietary restrictions.

7 Simple Tips for Improved Health

Here are 7 easy-to-implement bio hacks based on genetic insights and practical wisdom shared by Deepika Suresh, Genomics Specialist & Chief of Staff at Xcode Life that can help you transform your health today:

Identify Your Food Intolerances and Sensitivities

Food intolerances can be identified via chronic gut issues like gas, bloating, stomach cramps, nausea and bloating. In these instances, one can try an elimination diet which can help identify triggering agents. Specific foods can be gradually reintroduced and their effects monitored to make the appropriate dietary adjustments.

Rethinking Your Coffee Routine

Did you know that black coffee is one of the beverages that have consistently, across many decades and populations, been scientifically proven to have health benefits? So, you can consider switching from milk to black coffee. Start by adding less and less milk to your coffee to wean off slowly. Notice how caffeine affects your body (do you have caffeine jitters and sleeplessness?) and moderate your caffeine intake to bio-hack your body into responding favourably to caffeine. Caffeine affects different people differently because some of us harbour a change in the caffeine-processing gene, so we metabolise and eliminate caffeine slowly. These “slow metabolisers” may be better off finishing their last cup of coffee before 2 PM.

Fine-tuning Your Workout Regime

The hardest thing about working out is being consistent. A busy schedule, lack of motivation, pain and injury, not seeing desired results, and a lot of other things can prevent us from exercising regularly. Setting SMART(specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-bound) goals can help keep you focused and motivated. Working out with a partner adds motivation and accountability, making exercises more enjoyable. What is equally important is you allow your body sufficient rest between workouts to prevent burnout and injury.

Embracing Cold Showers

Cold showers have been shown to have positive effects on white fat, brown fat, and the body’s immune defences. They can boost circulation, reduce muscle soreness, and potentially increase your alertness and resilience to stress. It's recommended to gradually ease into cold showers, starting with shorter durations and increasing the time and frequency. It's also important that you consult a healthcare professional before starting cold showers if you have any medical conditions.

Practicing Deep Breathing Techniques

A deep breathing exercise that can immediately calm your nervous system is the 4-7-8 technique or box breathing. This breathing technique involves inhaling for 4 seconds, holding the breath for 7 seconds, and exhaling for 8 seconds. This method, derived from an ancient yogic technique known as pranayama, aims to activate the parasympathetic nervous system and reduce anxiety.

Prioritizing Good Sleep

Sleep plays a vital role in maintaining health with the ideal recommendation being around 8 hours per night. However, many factors can significantly impact one’s quality of sleep leading to exhaustion. This includes difficulty falling or staying asleep, insufficient deep sleep, and sleep disorders such as snoring and insomnia.

Focusing on Mental Health

Biohacking offers a wide variety of unique and research-backed methods to enhance mental well-being, going beyond common practices. Supplements, such as ω–3 fatty acids and SAMe, are effective in the treatment of affective disorders and shown to improve symptoms of depression. Additionally, prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics are used to positively influence the composition of the intestinal microbiota, with potential benefits for mental health.