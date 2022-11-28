7 Surprising health benefits of bitter gourd

Health benefits of Karela juice: Bitter gourd is rarely anyone's favourite dish when cooked at home or elsewhere. It's bitterness is one of the many reasons why it's not liked by many but often what we tend to forget the wonderful health benefits this vegetable offers. A source full of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, karela is one of the healthiest vegetables in the food kingdom.

It has almost twice the level of nutrients than those present in other fruits and vegetables. Bitter gourd is consumed as a vegetable, as a pickle or as a juice, the regular consumption of bitter gourd brings forth many benefits- one such source of it is; karela juice. Grown in popularity due to its numerous health advantages is an excellent source of dietary fibre, the benefits of karela juice go beyond its nutritional profile.

Here are some interesting health benefits of drinking bitter gourd juice, that may aid you in changing your perception about this vegetable.

1. Helps in maintaining blood sugar levels

Consuming a glass of karela juice is so effective that diabetics can contol their high blood sugar levels in additon to the doctor's precribed medicines. Karela and diabetes are often coined together because bitter gourd has a compound that functions similar to insulin. It reduces the blood glucose levels in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

2. Beneficial for skin and hair

Bitter gourd juice is rich in antioxidants and vitamins A and C, both of which are beneficial to the skin. It tackles acne and skin imperfections while also slowing down the ageing process. It can also be used to treat a variety of skin conditions such as psoriasis and itching. Karela juice locks the texture of the hair and helps to prevent dandruff, hair loss, and split ends as well.

3. Weight control

Being low in calories and high in fibre, karela promotes weight reduction. It inhibits the development and proliferation of adipose cells, which are responsible for fat storage in the body. It boosts metabolism and the antioxidants assist cleanse the body, resulting in fat loss.

Also Read: Keep warm this winter: 5 Amazing winter vegetables to combat the cold weather

4. Boosts immune system

Bitter gourd fights viruses and bacteria and strengthens your immunity. It prevents allergies and indigestion. The antioxidants work as powerful defence mechanisms against illness and also help fight free-radical damage that can cause various types of cancer. It inhibits cancer cell growth and prevents tumour development substantially.

5. Blood purifier

Bitter gourd has a high amount of antioxidants, and this helps it to cure many problems related to tainted blood. Regular consumption of bitter gourd leads to improvement in skin, hair and cancer problems. Also, it helps to improve blood circulation effectively.

6. Detoxifies liver and cures hangover

You can rid of a mjor hangover by sipping some bitter gourd juice which wipes out the alcoholic intoxication settled in your liver. Bitter gourd is beneficial to the liver and detoxifies it. It increases liver enzymes and is an excellent hangover treatment. The consumption of it is beneficial to the bladder and intestines.

7. Heals injuries and wounds

Bitter gourd possesses powerful anti-inflammatory effects. It regulates blood flow and coagulation, resulting in faster wound healing and a reduction in infections at a great scale.

Also Read: High blood sugar: 7 herbs to add to your diet to manage diabetes

Bitter gourd maybe the least favourite vegetable but it offers great many health benefits. So, try to include karela in our diet as it is not that bitter for life!