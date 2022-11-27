Keep warm this winter: 5 Amazing winter vegetables to combat the cold weather

Winter diet: Winter has arrived, and we all know what that means- cuddling up with a bowl of hot soup next to the room heater! We all have cherished memories of the wintertime, and many of them involve food. Winter is a time to savour the comfort of food, from hot cocoa to delectable soups, shorbas, and delicious vegetable curries.

Your blood vessels may contract in cold conditions, which restricts blood flow, and you may experience a rise in blood pressure and heart rate as well as a decrease in circulation as a result. This causes the body temperature to drop, which results in the cold.

Here are five Indian winter veggies that you should start stocking up on if you want all the good benefits.

1. Spinach

With plenty of minerals, vitamins A, C, E, and K, folic acid, iron, and low-calorie content, spinach is another superfood for good health in cool and dry weather.

- Your bone health is strengthened by it.

- Additionally, it keeps blood sugar levels stable, lowers blood pressure, and guards against cancer.

- It aids in preventing an iron deficit.

- Constipation and other comparable problems are avoided.

- It is advantageous for expectant mothers.

2. Carrots

Carrots are a crunchy superfood that is packed with vitamins A, B, B2, B3, C, D, E, and K as well as fibre.

- Due to the existence of carotene, it improves vision and guards against night blindness.

- It shields against heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

- It benefits keeping healthy skin, hair, and nails.

- It controls the menstrual cycle.

- It is a treatment option for obesity.

3. Beetroot

Beetroot is vibrant and colourful and offers a number of special nutrients that are good for your health. They are also excellent.

- Aids in the process of liver detoxification.

- Reduces the likelihood of developing diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

- Fights inflammation and aids in WBC growth.

- Stimulates the immunological system.

4. Radish

Wintertime favourites in north India include mooli ka paratha, and with good reason. This stuffed bread is not only tasty and flavorful, but it is also full and healthy. They include a lot of fibre, antioxidants, zinc, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and copper, as well as vitamins E, A, C, B6, and K.

- Radish prevents cancer.

- Supports digestion.

- Helps to fight fungus.

- Prevents diabetes.

- Supports heart health.

5. Fenugreek Leaves

Fenugreek leaves include folic acid, iron, protein, potassium, vitamins A, B, B3, C, and E, fibre, and phytoestrogen, thus eating them in the winter will keep you warm.

- It functions as a galactagogue and assists expecting and new mothers in maintaining iron and folic acid levels throughout pregnancy and nursing.

- It treats hormonal and reproductive issues and eases menstruation discomfort.

- Since it lowers cholesterol and blood sugar levels, it aids in the management of diabetes and heart disease.

- Asthma, bronchitis, arthritis, skin issues, sore throats, and gastrointestinal inflammation are among the other conditions it is used to treat.