7 Tips to prevent hypertension this holiday season

High blood pressure: In many cases, the period from Thanksgiving ( to New Year's Day is enchanting and serves as a reward for a hectic and work-intensive year. There are many customs and occasions for gatherings with friends and family, frequently accompanied by our favourite drinks and foods. And the pressures of seasonal traditions might disrupt your diet, exercise, and stress-reduction routine.

Your favourite holiday dishes appear to defy every rule on a hypertensive diet. However, there is another element that creates problems even before you eat your first piece of dessert and scoop of ice cream.

Blood pressure is typically higher in the wintertime. Blood pressure might gradually rise during periods of colder weather and erratic rainfall. If you don't exercise outside, you might worsen the factors that cause high blood pressure but there stepping outside is a death wish in itself.

Here are 7 tips that can help you manage your blood pressure as you enjoy the season with friends and family:

1. Balanced eating

High levels of sodium, fat, and sugar continue to be the enemy, and festive occasions frequently encourage increased alcohol intake. Maintaining your regular, heart-healthy meals will keep you full and prevent you from overindulging in holiday treats. You can still enjoy your favourites, but consume them in moderation.

2. Go easy on the stressing

When you feel pressure to prepare, travel, or attend every party, keep in mind that the holidays are for everyone's delight. Chronic stress raises your risk factors, so schedule some "me" time that is heart-friendly.

3. Sleep well

It's tempting to squeeze every last drop of fun out of your holiday celebration. Remind yourself that there will be holiday seasons in the future as well, so call it a night now so you can enjoy yourself later.

4. Engage in movement

During the holidays, time often comes at a premium, but make sure to schedule some workout time. After a holiday meal, taking a walk with family and friends is a fantastic alternative.

5. Don't skip medication

Your dosage and timing for your hypertension medications are optimal for you. It's easier to forget to take a dose when you have a full social calendar or your routine changes. Utilize smartphone reminders and portable medication containers to get ready in advance. Additionally, be aware of the potential blood pressure-raising effects of common cold and flu medicines.

6. Be attentive to your beverage

Holiday drinks with a lot of calories include eggnog, punch, wine, mixed cocktails, and liquors. Toast with a festive drink, or have a little glass of wine with dinner afterwards substitute it with water or a diet beverage.

7. Do not skip meals

Overeating results from skipping meals rather frequently. Before holiday parties, schedule a light snack and breakfast in the morning.

Even those who generally follow healthy eating habits, exercise regularly, and take other preventative measures are at risk of endangering their health over the holidays. Given how harmful high blood pressure is, it's extremely crucial to avoid self-sabotage. So follow these tips and consult a doctor in case of uncontrolled symptoms and extreme discomfort.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)