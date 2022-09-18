7 Top health benefits of eating oats and oatmeal

Oats offer a lot of excellent cholesterol-lowering effects and include more nutritional fibre than many other grains. Generally, oatmeal is made by boiling oats with either water or milk. In oatmeal, fruit and sugar are the most widely used topping. People have developed creative ways to incorporate oats into one's diet in response to the growing demand to make them more appealing in dishes other than their typical porridge version. As a result, oat-based dishes including idlis, dosas, uttapams, cookies, cakes, pies, and smoothies are becoming more and more popular over time.

Nutritional Value of Oats:

A bowl of oatmeal provides a significant portion of the body's daily needs for protein, vital fatty acids, fibre, and vitamin E. Oats are a wonderful source of whole grains and contain the heart-protective carbohydrate beta-glucan, which lowers cholesterol levels and the chance of developing certain diseases.

7 Health benefits of eating oats every day:

1. Immunity Booster

Soluble fibre and beta-glucan are both found in oats. Our immune system's soldiers, white blood cells (WBCs), have unique receptors for absorbing beta-glucan. WBCs are stimulated by beta-glucan and are better able to fend off infections.

2. Lowers Blood Sugar Levels

Oats contain a lot of beta-glucan, a powerful soluble fibre that, when frequently consumed, lowers the glycemic index. Oats' high fibre content enhances insulin sensitivity and lowers blood sugar levels after meals. Beta-glucan fibre may improve gut health and lessen pronounced increases in blood sugar and insulin levels after meals.

3. Improves Heart Health

Oats are abundant in fibre and antioxidants. By eliminating free radicals, these antioxidants can enhance heart health. Since they absorb and aid in lowering cholesterol, oats function as blotting paper.

4. Good for our Digestive System

Our digestive system benefits from eating oats. They include a lot of soluble fibre, which prolongs the time food stays in the intestines. As it passes through the gut, this fibre cleanses it. Oatmeal fibre also helps maintain digestive regularity and prevents constipation, which is another advantage of fibre. It helps excreta gain weight and contain more water.

5. Reduces Hypertension & Stress

The risk of hypertension is decreased by eating oats (high blood pressure). This nutritious cereal's soluble fibre helps to clear the arteries and veins and has been proven to be quite beneficial for people who already have high blood pressure. Oats, when consumed regularly, also lessen the need for blood pressure drugs. Oats are also comforting food. They lower the body's levels of stress chemicals while raising serotonin, the hormone that fosters feelings of well-being and happiness.

6. Good for the Skin

Zinc, which is crucial for preventing acne, is abundant in oats. Oats are a crucial component of acne treatments because they absorb extra skin oil. As beta-glucans serve to moisturise the skin, they also aid in the treatment of dry and itchy skin. Oats also work as an efficient anti-tanning agent and help lighten the skin tone.

7. Improves the Quality of Sleep

Consuming oats aid in melatonin generation, which is necessary for sleep. Serotonin, which helps you feel calm and decreases stress, is also released by them. Tryptophan is an amino acid found in oats that has sedative qualities.

To take advantage of all the advantages of oats, pick a bowl of oats over any other breakfast option. Have it in the form of sweet or savoury oatmeal and add toppings of your choosing to keep your taste buds buzzing.

