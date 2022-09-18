7 Home Remedies for Managing High Blood Pressure

Knowing how to control high blood pressure is crucial since it can be fatal. A blood pressure value of 140/90 mmHg or higher indicates hypertension. One is in danger of a number of significant medical diseases, such as heart disease and stroke, when their reading is so high. Knowing the fundamental ways of regulating blood pressure would be beneficial. Certain healthy lifestyle choices that should be a part of your personal life goals are necessary to maintain high blood pressure.

Read how you can apply these home remedies and lifestyle changes to complement your high blood pressure treatment.

1. Regular exercise

An active lifestyle is a crucial component of healthy living. Maintaining healthy body weight and remaining active are two of the most effective ways to control high blood pressure. Blood circulation, lung capacity, and heart efficiency can all be improved with exercise.

2. Cut down on Salt

One of the main ingredients in salt, sodium, has the power to attract water into your blood vessels, increasing the amount of blood that is circulated. This raises the pressure inside your blood vessels, raising blood pressure as a result. You should limit your daily sodium intake to less than 2300 mg to prevent hypertension.

3. DASH Diet

Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension is known as DASH. A DASH diet calls for consuming 4-5 servings of nuts, seeds, and legumes, as well as lots of fresh fruits and vegetables. Encourage a diet high in protein and steer clear of fat and sugar. Add a lot of whole grains to your diet, such as brown bread, rice, pasta, etc.

4. Limit alcohol

Your heart may beat rapidly as a result of alcohol, which is how it works. Alcohol abuse that is extreme and persistent over time might raise blood pressure and raise your overall risk for cardiovascular disease.

5. Maintain a moderate weight

Low waist circumference and appropriate body weight are linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. To prevent or manage high blood pressure, individuals are encouraged to keep their BMI between 18 and 24.

6. Garlic water

Due to its ability to increase nitric oxide synthesis, garlic water is a natural technique to control blood pressure. This chemical has a potent circulatory action that promotes blood circulation and relieves heart pressure. One way of consuming garlic is by infusing it in water and drinking it throughout the day.

7. Know your numbers

Make sure to frequently check your blood pressure at the doctor's office or home. Although most people want to maintain blood pressure at 140/90 mmHg, it's not necessary for everyone to do so. Consult your doctor to determine the goal blood pressure you need to keep, then strive toward it.

Foods that help lower blood pressure

1. Leafy greens

2. Skim milk and yoghurt

3. Bananas

4. Dark chocolate

5. Olive oil

6. Pomegranates

7. Fish with omega-3s

Although these home remedies for high blood pressure are helpful in addition to prescription treatment, they should only be taken under the guidance of a medical professional and should not be used in place of the medicine given by your doctor.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information, it does not substitute a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)