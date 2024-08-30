A Guide to Safe Fasting: Tips and Best Practices

A person may fast for religious, political, or dietary reasons, or they may abstain from food and liquids for extended periods of time. One fasting method is intermittent fasting which has gained traction due to its potential health benefits, such as aiding in weight loss and improving brain and heart health.

Additionally, intermittent fasting has been associated with temporary increases in human growth hormone (HGH) and positive changes in gene expression, which are linked to longer life expectancy and a lower risk of disease. However, while many people fast to enhance their overall health or lose weight, it is essential to choose the right fasting method and practise it safely, as improper fasting can pose health risks.

Ways To Fast Safely -

Limit The Length Of Your Fasts - To prevent negative consequences including dehydration, lightheadedness, and irritability, limit your fasts to 8 to 24 hours.

Eat A Little On Fast Days - Consume up to 25% of your daily caloric intake instead of fasting completely to lessen hunger and associated adverse effects and increase the sustainability of fasting.

Stay Hydrated - Drink plenty of water, particularly because food accounts for 20-30% of your hydration. When your body tells you it's thirsty, drink.

Take Walks Or Meditate - On fast days, use low-intensity activities to divert your attention from hunger, such as walking or meditation.

Don't Break Your Fast With A Feast - To avoid bloating and interrupting your weight loss goals, gradually return to normal eating after fasting.

Quit Fast If You Feel Unwell - If you feel faint, weak, or sick while fasting, discontinue immediately and seek medical attention if necessary.

Consume Enough Protein - To reduce muscle loss and control appetite, include protein in your meals on feeding days.

Eat Plenty Of Complete Foods - To keep your diet healthy, choose entire foods like fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and legumes on non-fasting days.

Light Exercises - To determine how your body will react to fasting, begin with low-intensity activities like walking or stretching.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)