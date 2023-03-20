Acidity Problem? Here Are 7 Natural Home Remedies To Get Relief From Acidity

Home Remedies To Treat Acidity: With the lifestyle one is living these days, we end up eating things that may not be good for our stomach and hence creates acidity. Acidity is a common digestive problem that can cause discomfort and pain in the stomach and chest, and cause indigestion. Several factors can contribute to acidity, including overeating, consuming spicy or fatty foods, stress, smoking, and drinking alcohol or caffeine.

Making dietary and lifestyle changes, such as avoiding trigger foods, eating smaller, more frequent meals, and managing stress levels, can help alleviate acidity symptoms. However, it is important to note that occasional acidity is common and some natural remedies can help you treat acidity at home.

7 Natural Home Remedies To Help Treat Acidity:

Ginger:

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe the stomach and relieve acidity. You can consume ginger in various forms such as ginger tea, ginger juice, or adding ginger to your meals.

Aloe Vera Juice:

Aloe vera juice is known to reduce inflammation in the stomach and reduce acidity. Drinking a glass of aloe vera juice before meals can help prevent acidity.

Apple Cider Vinegar:

Apple cider vinegar is believed to neutralize stomach acids and provide relief from acidity. Mix 1-2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water and drink it before meals.

Fennel Seeds (Sauf):

Fennel seeds are a natural digestive aid that can help reduce acidity. You can chew on fennel seeds after meals or make fennel tea by boiling a teaspoon of fennel seeds in a cup of water.

Cold Milk:

Cold milk is a simple and effective remedy for acidity. The calcium in milk can help reduce stomach acid and provide relief from acidity. Drink a glass of cold milk to alleviate acidity symptoms.

Coconut Water:

Coconut water is a natural alkaline that can help neutralize stomach acid and reduce acidity. Drink a glass of coconut water to soothe the stomach and reduce acidity.

Bananas:

Bananas are a rich source of potassium, which can help neutralize stomach acid and reduce acidity. Eat a banana daily to prevent acidity.

In addition to these remedies, it is also important to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle to prevent acidity. Avoid spicy and fatty foods, eat smaller meals at regular intervals, avoid eating late at night, and practice stress-reducing techniques such as yoga and meditation. If you experience chronic acidity or severe symptoms, it is important to consult a doctor.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)