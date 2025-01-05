Women often face the multifaceted challenge of balancing professional responsibilities, family care, and personal obligations, all within the same 24 hours. The pressures to excel in every sphere can feel overwhelming. However, building resilience and fostering mental well-being require recognizing these demands, prioritizing needs, and seeking support from both personal and professional networks.

Here are five actionable strategies shared by Ritika Arora, COO, Manah Wellness to support and empower women’s mental health in daily life and workplaces:

Embed Mental Health in Policies and Practices

Organizations must explicitly integrate mental health into their policies, offering flexible schedules, paid leave, and open communication channels. Encouraging practices like annual mental health self-assessments and employee engagement surveys helps identify challenges and tailor support systems to women's unique needs.

Foster Community Through Support Groups

Creating women-led support networks and mental health resource groups provides safe spaces for sharing experiences and seeking solutions. Such platforms nurture community, build resilience, and foster collaboration among women juggling personal and professional responsibilities.

Promote Workplace Flexibility

Flexibility in work schedules, remote options, and leave policies can greatly reduce stress. Leaders who model balanced behaviors, such as taking time off for self-care, inspire others to set similar boundaries, reducing burnout risks.

Enhance Awareness of Mental Health Resources

Effective communication is critical. Leaders should actively promote available mental health resources and destigmatize seeking support. Sharing personal stories and ensuring employees are informed about wellness initiatives strengthen trust and engagement.

Encourage Boundaries and Unplugging

Leaders can advocate for clear work-life boundaries, emphasizing practices like disconnecting after work hours and prioritizing personal time. Policies that limit out-of-hours work communication further reinforce this culture, enabling employees to recharge.







