Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With Rare Sensory Neural Nerve Hearing Loss - Know All About The Disease

Alka Yagnik, a singer known for her melodious voice and countless mellifluous Bollywood tracks, shared a piece of disturbing news with her fans on Instagram. The playback singer took to social media and revealed that a few weeks back, "As I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything". She shared that her doctors went on to diagnose her condition as "a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack". The singer added "that this sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares".

So what is a rare hearing loss, its causes and how can it be prevented? Dr Vipul Gupta, director of Neurointervention and co-chief of the stroke unit at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, shares his insights.



What Is A 'Rare Sensory Neural Nerve Hearing Loss'?

"Alka Yagnik has been diagnosed with sensory neural nerve hearing loss, a condition where damage to the inner ear or auditory nerve pathways affects one's ability to perceive sound," says Dr Vipul Gupta. He adds that this type of hearing loss typically results from ageing, prolonged exposure to loud noises, genetic predispositions, infections, or certain medications. "It's a complex condition where the sensitive hair cells in the cochlea or the auditory nerve itself are impaired, leading to diminished hearing sensitivity and clarity," says Dr Gupta.

Rare Sensory Neural Nerve Hearing Loss: Treatment

Treatment options for sensory neural nerve hearing loss vary depending on the severity and underlying cause. "While a complete reversal of damage is often not possible, interventions such as hearing aids or cochlear implants can significantly improve auditory function and quality of life. Early diagnosis through regular hearing screenings and prompt medical intervention can also mitigate progression and optimise treatment outcomes," says Dr Gupta.

How To Take Preventive Measures

Maintaining overall ear health is key, share experts. Dr Gupta points out that prevention strategies include minimising exposure to loud noises by using ear protection, maintaining overall health to reduce the risk of infections, and avoiding ototoxic medications whenever possible. "Additionally, awareness of family history and regular consultations with an audiologist are crucial for early detection and management," Dr Gupta says.

The doctor adds that sensory neural nerve hearing loss is a "manageable condition with timely diagnosis and appropriate interventions, allowing individuals to continue enjoying a fulfilling life with improved auditory function".