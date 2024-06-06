When It Comes To Cancer, Age Is A Factor: Expert Explains Connection Between The Two

Cancer is a group of more than 100 diseases characterised by abnormal cell development that divide in multiples uncontrollably, destroying normal body tissues. According to the website of World Health Organization (WHO), "cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for an estimated 9.6 million deaths, or 1 in 6 deaths, in 2018". The WHO also mentions that the cancer burden continues to grow globally, "exerting tremendous physical, emotional and financial strain on individuals, families, communities and health systems".

The causes for cancer are complex and many but age seems to play a significant role. Dr Vinay Bhatia, Head of Molecular Biology & Genomics, Oncquest Laboratories Ltd, shares his take on the relationship between age and cancer and steps people can take to prevent or manage the disease.

How Age Plays A Role

Dr Vinay Bhatia explains that cancer increases with age because the older you get, the more time it takes for abnormal cells to build up. "Anyone can get cancer, but it is rare at a young age. Most of the cases of cancer are in people aged 50 and above. Understanding the interplay between age and cancer is crucial for providing personalised care and improving patient outcomes," Dr Bhatia adds.

Early Diagnosis Means Better Recovery Chances

Although cancer doesn’t have any permanent curing method, oncologists suggest that it can have a successful treatment, allowing for the fact that it can recur. "Experts suggest that the early diagnosis of cancer focuses on detecting symptomatic patients at the earliest so they have the best chance for successful treatment. There are many cancer tests like Colonoscopy, PET Scan, PSA Test, and many others that can help you know if you are a cancer patient or not. Early diagnosis improves cancer outcomes by providing care at the earliest stage for successful treatment," shares Dr Bhatia.

Varying Cancer Treatment Plans According To Age

Ageing is the biggest factor in developing cancer, with approximately 54 per cent of cancers occurring in people over the age of 65, whereas younger adults are rare to develop cancer, says Dr Bhatia. He adds, "While planning cancer treatment, age is never the only factor considered; however, it is also known that cancer treatment may be more challenging and complex in older elderly patients as it is more likely for them to experience severe side effects from treatment. That is why to make the best treatment plan, it should be a shared decision among you, your family, and your doctor."

Cancer Diagnosis: Psychological Impact On Patients

For cancer patients, the greatest challenge is "to maintain a positive state of mind while going through various stages of diagnosis and treatment". Dr Bhatia says, "During this course, cancer patients may experience a myriad of emotions, including stress, anxiety, anger, and depression."

The doctor explains that per some studies, "it is said that the aged patients experience fewer negative psychological consequences than the younger patients". However, across all age groups, cancer can impact an individual's ability to maintain connections and receive support. "Understanding these age-specific psychological changes is important in providing support and care to help cancer patients deal with the challenges during their diagnosis and treatment," says Dr Bhatia.

Healthy Lifestyle Reduces Chances Of Cancer

Cancer is a type of disease that can take place in almost all parts of the body, and most of the cancers can be prevented. Therefore, it is important to take preventive measures to protect yourself from contracting the disease. "By avoiding smoking and consuming alcohol and maintaining a healthy diet with proper nutrition, individuals can protect themselves from cancer suffering. Also, one should take screening tests at regular intervals is the best way to protect against cancer since they find cancers early that can be treated efficiently," says Dr Bhatia.

The doctor emphasises that all things considered, "age matters most when it comes to cancer". He adds, "At every stage of life, individuals face challenges during their treatment. A multi-faceted approach to cancer care recognises the importance of age as an important aspect of diagnosis and treatment."