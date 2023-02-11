Ayurveda: Effective Home Remedies for Cold and Cough During Seasonal Change - Check Expert's Advice

By Smita Naram

As we near mid February, it's the time for seasonal change and many people are catching colds and having bouts of cough. Even though a mild common cold is generally not dangerous, it might still be difficult for you to complete your regular tasks. There are additional variables besides the change in season that can contribute to coughing and colds. Coughing is a typical reflex action that can also happen when an outside particle enters your airways. Allergies to seasonal and environmental elements are among the most frequent causes of the common cold and cough.

According to Ayurveda, an illness might result from an imbalance in any of the three doshas - vata, pitta, or kapha. In this case, nasal congestion and cough are brought on by an overabundance of Pitta and Kapha in the body.

Here are some home remedies for colds:

Tulsi

Tulsi, which is also known as "The Queen of Herbs" and "Mother Medicine of Nature" in Ayurveda improves immunity greatly. The use of tulsi leaves improves one's immunity by increasing antibody development. It also delays the inception of infections. There are cough-relieving effects of tulsi and works toward aiding in clearing your cough of the gummy mucous, which soothes the airways.

Tulsi - Brahmi kadha

Take a few tulsi leaves and clean them well. Put them in a pan of boiling water and add 5 to 6 peppercorns along with 1 teaspoon of chopped ginger to it. Boil the mixture for at least 10 minutes and add a pinch of black salt and a ½ lemon squeeze to it last. Wait for 1 minute before using it. After straining, enjoy it warm.

Tulsi Tea

To 1 ½ cups of water, add fresh tulsi leaves. 10 minutes of medium-high heat boiling. Utilize a strainer to filter the water. Mix thoroughly after adding lemon juice. Warm liquids can help with cold and cough symptoms.

Giloy

The heart-shaped leaves of Giloy, also known as Amrita or Guduchi in Hindi, are another great herb in the treatment of colds and coughs, brought on by allergic reactions to pollen, smoke, or smog. Additionally, it helps with tonsillitis and the common cold. It also is the best plant for increasing immunity. The anti-inflammatory properties of giloy are good. This reduces sore throats and frequent coughing.

How to make Giloy/Gillian juice

On an empty stomach, take 2 teaspoons of Giloy juice in warm water in the morning.

Giloy tablet

As an alternative, you can also take 1 Giloy tablet in the morning with warm water.

Honey

Honey helps to soothe sore throats because it is loaded with antibacterial qualities. It effectively reduces coughing by allowing you to cough up and clear out the thick mucus. Honey also relieves chest congestion which reduces moist coughing.

Honey with Ginger Juice

Take 1 teaspoon of honey and add a dash of black pepper with one teaspoon of ginger juice. To receive relief from a sore throat and cough, take one dose in the morning and one before bed at night.

Few more easy tips to treat colds at home:

1. Inhale steam: In a bowl of hot water add a few drops of eucalyptus oil. For a few minutes at a time, wrap a towel around your head and the bowl. Make sure the water is not too hot, so the vapour doesn't burn your face.

2. Boost your immune system and maintain good health. Amla and Tulsi are two herbs that can be used to bolster your immune system.

Avoid overheating the space. Allow the body to naturally lose heat.

3. Avoid being around people who are sick with the flu.

4. Get enough sleep and eat a healthy diet. Drink a lot of hot beverages.

Include these home remedies and see how quickly you can strengthen your immune system.

(Disclaimer: Smita Naram is a Mumbai-based ayurveda practitioner and co-founder of Ayushakti. The views expressed in this article are those of the author. Zee News does not confirm this.)