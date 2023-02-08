High Cholesterol Control: Reduce Bad Cholesterol With This Special Chutney, Check Recipe

High cholesterol levels can lead to heart attacks and stroke and can prove to be fatal. According to the World Health Organization, raised total cholesterol is "a major cause of disease burden in both the developed and developing world as a risk factor for ischemic heart disease and stroke." Diet plays an important role in controlling these cholesterol levels. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee took to Instagram to share a special chutney recipe to cut down on cholesterol levels.

"We are all familiar with what cholesterol is and the liver's role in its production. What we also need to understand is that what we eat has a major effect on the amount of bad cholesterol produced in our body and subsequently puts us at risk for several health problems like heart attacks, strokes, and atherosclerosis. In order to avoid these issues, it is vital to know that healthy eating habits form the cornerstone of any cholesterol control plan and can help to reduce your cholesterol naturally," Anjali wrote on Instagram.

Here's her chutney recipe that she says has a "cholesterol-lowering effect".

Ingredients:

Coriander: 50g

Mint: 20g

Green chilies (as required)

Garlic: 20g

Flaxseeds Oil: 15g

Isabgol: 15g

Salt (as per taste)

Lemon Juice: 10ml

Water as needed

How to prepare:

Put all the above ingredients in a blender and blend to make a fine paste.

How 4 Ingredients Reduce Cholesterol Levels

1. Benefits of Coriander and Mint

Rich in chlorophyll, these fresh herbs found in every Indian home aid in digestion and lowering cholesterol with their high fibre content.

2. Benefits of Garlic

Lowers cholesterol and blood pressure by thinning the blood and preventing constriction of blood vessels.

3. Benefits of Isabgol

Regulates bowel movements to eliminate constipation. Aids digestion and reduces cholesterol by binding with bile acids. Helps regulate blood sugar levels.

4. Benefits of Flaxseeds

A rich vegetarian source of Omega-3 fats that lower cholesterol, and triglycerides and stabilises blood sugar levels, especially in diabetics.

So it's important to follow a healthy diet and stay fit!

