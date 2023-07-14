Monsoon Survival Guide: Enhance Skin Health and Digestion With These Herbs

The monsoon is here, with the soothing rain providing respite from the scorching summer heat. The rains are also a great time to enjoy street food. But amid all this, there are health concerns as well to keep in mind. The high humidity and waterlogging form the perfect breeding ground for bacteria, viruses, and fungi, making our immunity vulnerable. Viral infections like coughs, colds, and flu are common during this time. Poor hygiene practices, nutritional deficiencies, and limited availability of fresh produce further weaken our immune system. Even from an Ayurvedic perspective, the monsoon can disrupt the body's dosha balance.

Fortunately, there are certain herbs and spices that can help restore dosha balance and boost immunity. To help you in maintaining good health during monsoon, here are a few herbs that you can incorporate in your diet:

1. Tulsi: Most of us have tulsi, or holy basil, in or around our homes. It’s highly valued in Ayurveda for its medicinal properties. Tulsi possesses antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties, offering protection against infections. Consuming tulsi leaves or sipping tulsi tea can boost the immune system, better respiratory issues, and reduce stress levels.



2. Ginger: Already craving a cup of ginger tea? Well, it’s one way of taking advantage of this amazing ingredient. Gingerol, a key bioactive compound in ginger, exhibits anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antioxidant, and antibacterial properties. Drinking ginger tea or adding grated ginger to soups, stews, or stir-fries can enhance overall health during the monsoon.

3. Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha is known for its immune-modulating properties that help strengthen the immune system. Consuming ashwagandha as a supplement can boost your health during the monsoon. It also reduces inflammation, improves gut health, aids in weight loss, and benefits diabetic patients.

4. Neem: Remember those bitter neem pakodas made at home? Well, they have numerous health benefits, so, thank your parents for that. Despite its bitter taste, neem leaves offer numerous health benefits. They are anti-fungal and possess anti-inflammatory properties. Constituents like nimbidin and nimbolide in neem exhibit antibacterial and antifungal properties. Drinking neem tea or chewing neem leaves promotes overall well-being.

5. Lemongrass: Lemongrass contains compounds like citral, which have antimicrobial and immune-stimulating properties. Consuming lemongrass tea or having lemongrass-based soups can strengthen your immune system. It also protects against common illnesses during the monsoon.

While these herbs have various health benefits, it is important to consult a healthcare professional or an Ayurvedic practitioner before taking them.