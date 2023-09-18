Bullying And Its Impact On Mental Health: 8 Ways To Heal And Build Resilience

Bullying's impact on mental health can resonate throughout a person's life, causing anxiety, depression, and diminished self-esteem.

Overcoming this trauma necessitates a multi-faceted approach. Seeking professional therapy, like cognitive-behavioral therapy, can aid in processing and healing.

Cultivating a strong support network, engaging in self-care routines, and practicing resilience-building activities bolster mental well-being. Education and advocacy, promoting anti-bullying initiatives, foster understanding and prevention. Encouraging open dialogue about mental health reduces stigma.

Ultimately, empowerment through self-acceptance and understanding that one's worth is not defined by past experiences is pivotal to healing and moving forward.

According to Christie Saju, Counselling Psychologist at Lissun- Mental Health Platform talks about the impact of bullying on mental health and what can be some effective ways to overcome it.

Bullying is defined as an unwanted aggressive behaviour directed at an individual or a group of individuals by someone or a group who has more (actual or perceived) power on their side.

"This behaviour can be observed in practically any setting, including schools, colleges, workplaces, among families, and even online. An increase in cyberbullying, which is defined as being bullied online or through digital devices, can occur via text messages, social media, and on every platform where content can be shared," says Christie Saju.

Since cyberbullying is done through online mediums, even during the pandemic, people staying at home are also not able to stay safe. As a result, bullying can cause feelings of rejection, exclusion, loneliness, and low self-esteem, and some people who have been bullied for a long period may develop depression and anxiety as well.

Ms. Christie highlights, "In some circumstances, it can even progress to acute stress disorder (ASD) or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). According to various research studies, long-term bullying also results in social relationship issues, substance abuse, sexual violence, and low productivity."

Tips To Heal And Build Resilience

- Preventing bullying is like making a shield of kindness.

- We can start with boosting our self-esteem, which makes us more confident about ourselves

- Developing coping skills that enable us to conquer tough times

- Having assertiveness training for speaking up kindly and confidently

- Having the ability to resolve conflict, which removes or prevents avoidable discrepancies' among individuals, which would also help foster better friendships

- Having empathy, which will help in understanding other people's perspectives, which would also reduce bullying behaviour

- Role playing, which helps to understand and respond to bullying situations better, which can help individuals feel more prepared and confident when faced with real-life scenarios

- Attending workshops about bullying awareness and prevention can help raise awareness, equip individuals with the knowledge and skills to address bullying effectively, and build resilience, which helps individuals bounce back from adversity and develop a strong sense of self even in the face of bullying.

Behavioural expert Christie Saju concludes, "Ultimately, preventing bullying is a team effort that brings together individuals, schools, families, and communities. Seeking support from mental health professionals is also a crucial step towards helping those affected by bullying heal and regain their well-being. Together, we can build a brighter and kinder world for all.