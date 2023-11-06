Can Air Pollution Lead To Cancer? AIIMS Doctor Answers

Dr Piyush Ranjan (Additional Professor, Department of Medicine, AIIMS), while speaking to ANI, said that there is scientific evidence that establishes a relationship between air pollution and different types of cancer.

He also said that apart from causing harm to the respiratory system, air pollution has direct relations with coronary artery diseases like heart attack, brain stroke, and arthritis.

"It is important to understand that air pollution affects various systems of the body, apart from causing respiratory diseases. Pollution has direct relations with coronary artery diseases like heart attack, brain stroke, and arthritis. We have scientific evidence that establishes its relationship with different types of cancer," the AIIMS doctor said.

The experts also warn of ill effects on the foetus while alerting to a massive health emergency situation.

As per the doctors, air pollution damages the brain and heart and can trigger anxiety across all age groups if not dealt with precaution.

Notably, the air quality in Delhi remained in the 'Severe' category on Sunday for the fourth consecutive day, though with a marginal dip in the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 410 against 504 on Saturday, as per the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India).

According to the data issued by SAFAR-India, the air quality in the Lodhi Road area was recorded at 385 (Very Poor) while at Delhi University area stands at 456 (Severe).

According to doctors, for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50, but these days the AQI has spiked beyond 400, which could prove fatal for those suffering from lung-related diseases and even poses a risk of lung cancer.