Can You Delay Your Periods? Expert Shares Safe Methods And All You Need To Know

Menstruation, is a natural process in women, which involves the monthly shedding of the uterine lining, which results in bleeding that lasts 3-7 days. Hormones control this cycle, which lasts 28 days on average but might differ from person to person. The onset of a new cycle and the release of an unfertilized egg are marked by menstruation. It's critical to comprehend and monitor one's menstrual cycle because anomalies may point to underlying medical problems.

For many women, irregular periods, including late or missed periods, might be worrying. Several factors, including stress, hormone imbalance, overindulgence in exercise, and significant weight fluctuations, might contribute to these problems. In addition, irregular or delayed menstruation could indicate underlying medical concerns such as thyroid issues or polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).

But one question that many women wish to ask is- Can we delay our periods intentionally with any medical help? Dr Ashwin Shetty, Consultant – Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Urogynaecologist, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre answers this by suggesting ways and sharing facts about the female reporductive system and how delying periods for any reason should not be done without seeking professional help.

Dr Ashwin says, "Periods can be delayed, mainly by hormonal means such as birth control tablets. To control the menstrual cycle, these contain progesterone and oestrogen synthetics. Continuous use of active pills allows one to delay menstruation until desired."

"For medical reasons, such as to manage painful or heavy cycles, some women choose to postpone their periods. To ascertain the safest approach, speaking with a healthcare professional is essential. Although there are natural therapies and dietary modifications, they are not supported by science and may not work for everyone", further adds Dr Ashwin.

Are Any Risks for Involoved?

"Delaying periods includes some risk, even though it's normally safe. These include headaches, mood fluctuations, and irregular bleeding. Hormonal abnormalities can happen, but serious side effects are uncommon. Speaking with a healthcare professional about possibilities is crucial if you want to customise the strategy for your needs", highlights Dr Ashwin.

Dr Ashwin concludes, "For medical reasons in particular, delaying periods can be a safe and useful strategy. However, before choosing any approach, it is essential to be aware of the possible risks and speak with a healthcare provider. This guarantees a personalised and knowledgeable approach to menstrual cycle management, enhancing safety and efficacy."