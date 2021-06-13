Can you take COVID vaccine if you've allergy issues? Here's what experts say

Ever since the COVID-19 vaccination started, there have been questions surrounding it, with many expressing ther reservations against vaccines. Vaccine hestitancy has been obserbed not just in India, but all across the world.

While many conspiracy theories are doing the round, some are hesitant out of genuine concern. One of the chief concerns have been whether people with allergies can take the medicine.

Replying to the question whether people with allergies can get vaccinated, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said, "If someone has a significant allergy problem, then COVID vaccine should be taken only after medical advice. However, if it is only a question of minor allergies like getting common cold, skin allergies, etc., one should not hesitate to take the vaccine."

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, added, "Those on prior medication for allergies should not stop these, they should continue to take the medication regularly while getting themselves vaccinated. It is also important to understand that arrangements have been made at all vaccination sites for management of allergies arising due to vaccination. Hence, we advise that even if you happen to have a severe allergy, you keep taking the medication and go and get yourself vaccinated."

(With PIB inputs)