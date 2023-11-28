Cancer Prevention: Experts Reveal Vital Diet And Exercise Tips For A Healthier Lifestyle

In the face of an alarming projection by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Cancer Registry Programme (ICMR-NCRP), estimating an increase in the number of cancer cases from 14.6 lakh in 2022 to 15.7 lakh in 2025, it is imperative that we recognize the critical role of lifestyle in preventing cancer.

More and more studies and longitutenal researches state that teh disgnosis of cancer and its projections are on the rise, and it's about time we recognize the personal touch or daily efforts we can make in the battle against this formidable foe. Beyond genetics and environmental factors, our daily lifestyle choices wield a profound influence in preventing cancer.

Nutritional Embrace

Dr Shivam Shingla, Consultant-Medical Oncologist, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim-A Fortis Associate explains, "Cancer is a metabolic disease which arises because of the changes in the energy levels in the body and the ability of a cell to regulate the excess energy vis-à-vis metabolism of energy. It is a known fact, which over a period of time that we are finding that there is a strong link between the diet, stress, nutrition on cancer."

Dr Shivam further adds, "In terms of prevention and its cure, there was a study done in China which suggested that a lung cancer incidence was reduced for people who were having lot of curd. Curd is one food product which has more of probiotics and antioxidants and this helps to fight cancer. People who have a good diet including fruits, vegetables and probiotics, they have lesser incidence of cancer."

Dietary Care

Dr Ekta Singhwal, MSc Dietician, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals highlights the nutritional aspect by defining dietary changes and comments, "Adopting a healthy lifestyle through balanced nutrition and regular exercise is a powerful shield against cancer. A nutritious diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, provides essential antioxidants and nutrients that bolster the body's defense. Consistent healthy choices in diet and exercise contribute significantly to reducing the risk of cancer, emphasizing the pivotal role of lifestyle in safeguarding long-term health."

Exercise

Chitharesh Kongarampilly Natesan aka The Indian Monster- An Indian professional bodybuilder says, "While we cannot control our genetic makeup, we have considerable influence over our lifestyle choices. Physical activity is equally vital. Regular exercise not only helps maintain a healthy body weight but also regulates hormones and boosts the immune system, which can aid in cancer prevention. Engaging in a well-rounded fitness routine, which includes a mix of cardiovascular exercises, strength training, flexibility work, and mindful practices like yoga or meditation can be a potent tool in our fight against this disease.”