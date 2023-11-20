Cold Weather, Hot Risk! Understanding Winter Dehydration And Tips To Prevent, Expert Shares

As winter blankets the world in a frosty embrace, the risk of dehydration may not be the first concern on your mind. While dehydration is commonly associated with scorching summer temperatures, the cold weather brings its own set of challenges that can jeopardize your body's hydration balance.

In an interview with Zee News English, Dr Disha Sheth, Consultant Physician, Ruby hall Clinic Wanowrie, Pune shares the health risks associated with dehydration in winters and tips to prevent it.

Understanding the dynamics of winter dehydration and implementing preventive measures are essential for maintaining optimal health during the chilly months.

Preventing Dehydration in Winter

Contrary to popular belief, cold weather can increase the risk of dehydration. The lower temperatures may diminish our perception of thirst, leading to reduced water intake. Additionally, the cold can induce more frequent urination as the body works to regulate its temperature. To combat this, health experts recommend a daily water intake of 8-10 glasses, even if you don't feel thirsty. Opting for electrolyte-fluid replacement beverages containing moderate amounts of glucose, sodium, and potassium aids in better water absorption and retention.

Including fruits and vegetables with high water content in your diet is equally crucial. Gastrointestinal diseases, a common cause of dehydration, may manifest during winter and can lead to vomiting and diarrhea. Children are particularly vulnerable, and prompt administration of oral rehydration solutions is advised to replenish fluid and electrolyte loss. Boiled water consumption and avoidance of contaminated food and water sources are vital precautions to prevent winter dehydration.

Humidity-Induced Sweating and Winter Dehydration

In winter, humidity-induced sweating poses a unique challenge. While the cold air may not trigger the same perceptible sweat response as summer heat, the body still loses water through evaporation. However, in humid conditions, the air is saturated with water, hindering the evaporation process. This results in increased sweating as the body struggles to release heat, potentially leading to dehydration.

Mild dehydration, defined by a 5% loss of total body water, can cause symptoms such as headaches, dry mucous membranes, and reduced urine output. Recognizing these signs is crucial, as moderate (5%-10%) and severe (10%-15%) dehydration can be life-threatening. Immediate medical attention is recommended in severe cases.

As winter settles in, it's essential to remain vigilant against dehydration. By staying hydrated, incorporating water-rich foods into your diet, and recognizing the signs of dehydration, you can ensure your well-being throughout the cold season.