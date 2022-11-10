Control High Blood Sugar: 7-day diet plan for people with diabetes - check what to eat, what to avoid

High Blood Sugar diet chart: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin - a hormone that regulates blood glucose - or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. High blood sugar, also called Hyperglycaemia, is the outcome of diabetes that in the long-run critically damages many of the body's systems, especially the nerves and blood vessels. The WHO also mentions that the number of people with diabetes rose from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014.

The majority of people have Type 2 Diabetes, caused mainly by poor food habits and lack of exercise. Shubhda Bhanot, Chief Diabetes Educator, at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, says that a personalized diet plan is important for diabetes management. Bhanot shared with Zee News a seven-day diet chart for a person with diabetes.

The Macronutrient should be as follows, says Bhanot:

• Energy: 1200 – 1300 kcal

• Proteins: 55 – 65 gms (18 – 20 % of total calories)

• Carbohydrates: 180 – 195 gms (60 – 65 % of total calories)

• Fats: 25 – 30 gms (20 – 22 % of total calories)

Best high blood sugar diet meal plan

Chief Diabetes Educator Shubhda Bhanot shares a 7-day diet chart:

Day 1: Monday

Empty Stomach:

1 glass of overnight soaked 1tsp methi dana seeds water (You may consume the seeds or may consume them during the day as sprouts too).

1 tsp of sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds

6 to 8 almonds, 2 whole walnuts



Breakfast:

2 small vegetable oats uttapam (oats, capsicum, onion, tomato).

1 cup of green tea or 1 glass of buttermilk.

Non-veg option: Omelette made of 2 – 3 egg whites (add vegetables), 1 piece of sourdough bread with cucumber and tomato, 2 tablespoons of green chutney.



Midmorning:

Fruit - half apple / 1 guava/bowl of papaya/ 2 kiwi /1 orange - with 1 cup sprouts.

Lunch:

Salad (vegetables)- 1 quarter plate OR Chicken salad (no mayonnaise base dressing)

Chapati ( whole wheat flour with wheat bran): 2 numbers

Vegetable-1 cup

Mix dal-1 cup

Low-fat curd (vegetable raita)- 1 cup/ 1 glass

Snacks:

Roasted channa and murmura-1 cup

Dinner:

Tomato shorba - 1 cup

Salad - 1 quater plate

Brown Rice - 3/4th cup OR Egg vegetable rice (brown rice)

Soya bean curry - 1 cup

Green Leafy Vegetable - 1 cup

Bedtime:

Turmeric low-fat milk (no sugar/ jaggery) - 1 cup

Day 2: Tuesday

Empty stomach:

Soaked Methi seeds water - 1 glass

Cinnamon water - 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon + 1 glass warm water

Sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds - 1 tsp

6 to 8 almonds, 2 whole walnuts

Breakfast:



2 medium-sized ragi, urad dal and oats dosa with vegetable stuffing with sambhar (add lots of vegetables) and peanut chutney.

Non-veg option: Egg white celery salad with sourdough bread 1 pc open toasted sandwich (add bell peppers, mushrooms , cottage cheese and grill)

Lemon water- 1 glass

Midmorning:

Roasted makhana and chana - Hand full

Green tea

Lunch:

Salad - 1 quarter plate

Misi roti (channa atta added) 2 (medium size)

Green leafy vegetable (gajar methi) 1 cup

Matar paneer gravy- 1 cup OR Kadhai chicken (less oil) add capsicums, tomatoes and onions

Snacks: Soya granules poha (1 cup) OR chicken soup

Dinner:



Salad - 1 quater plate

Mix veg soup - 1 bowl

1 cup multigrain daliya with dal and vegetables

Non-veg option: Chicken kathi whole wheat wrap or roll with vegetables and hummus dressing

Bedtime:

Turmeric low-fat milk (no sugar/ jaggery) -1 cup

Day 3: Wednesday

Empty Stomach:



1/2 teaspoon cinnamon + 1 glass warm water

1 glass of soaked methi seeds water

Almonds 6-8

Walnuts 2 full



Breakfast:

2 small besan cheela stuffed with vegetables (capsicum, onion, tomato)

Green Tea (no honey) 1 cup



Midmorning:

1 fruit OR 2 egg whites

Lunch:



Salad-1 quarter plate

2 Cauliflower stuffed whole wheat chapatti (wheat bran added)

Brinjal bharta - 1 cup

Kala chana gravy - 1cup

Buttermilk - 1 glass

Non-veg option: Brown rice pea pulao with fish curry



Snacks:



A handfull of roasted soya nuts; coconut water with chia seeds



Dinner:



Salad - 1 quarter plate full

Mushroom soup - 1 bowl OR Lemon coriander chicken soup - 1 bowl

Foxtail millet khichdi (Foxtailmillets +moongdal+vegetables)- 1 cup

Non-veg option: Quinoa with vegetables and Methi chicken gravy



Bedtime:



Turmeric low-fat milk with nutmeg (no sugar) - 1 cup (1 pinch nutmeg)

Day 4: Thursday

Empty stomach:



Cinnamon water: 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder + 1 glass warm water

Soaked Methi seeds water - 1 glass

Sunflower and pumpkin seeds - 1 tsp

6-8 almonds

2 walnuts



Breakfast:



Cottage cheese sourdough bread vegetable sandwich: 2 slices with coriander chutney

Non-veg option: Egg Sandwich (egg whites*can have two yolks in a week) and vegetables

Buttermilk 1 Glass



Midmorning:



Sattu drink with lemon - 1 glass



Lunch:



Vegetable salad - 1 quarter plate

Brown rice - 1/2 cup

Bhindi - 1 cup

Rajma curry - 1 cup

Veg raita - 1 glass

Non-veg option: Salad , Brown rice chicken biryani with vegetable raita



Snacks:

Green Tea (no honey) 1 cup

Chana dal kebabs (pan-roasted) with mint chutney: 2

Dinner:

Green Salad with feta cheese - 1 quarter plate

Lentil soup - 1 bowl

Barley (jau) Millet khichdi (barley +vegetables) - 1cup

Ghia raita - 1 cup

Bedtime:

Sugar-free greek yogurt: 1 cup

Day 5 (Friday)

Empty stomach:

1 tsp Chia seeds soaked in 2 glasses of water

Soaked methi seeds water -1 glass

Sunflower and pumpkin seeds - 1tsp

2 walnuts

5-6 unsalted pista

Breakfast:

Vegetable Poha (Brown Rice Poha), add roasted peanuts and sprouts

Non-veg option: 1 cup poached egg with 1 multigrain toast with vegetables and avocado spread

Kashmiri kahwa with almonds (without sugar/ honey): 1 cup

Midmorning:

1 fruit

Lunch:



Sauté vegetables with tofu (bell peppers + zucchini + broccoli + beans) - 1 quarter plate

Non-veg option: Sauté vegetables with grilled fish and quinoa salad or couscous millet rice

Cauliflower and peas: 1 cup

Kadhi: 1 cup

Snacks:

Smoothie - 1 glass

Make it with 2 slices of green apple with peel + 2 slices pineapple + baby spinach + goose berry + celery

Dinner:

Bottle gourd soup - 1 cup

Whole wheat pasta with vegetables in arrabbiata sauce

Non-veg option: 1 cup chicken whole wheat pasta in arrabbiata sauce

Bedtime:

Sugar-free jelly custard pudding: 1 serving

Day 6 (Saturday)

Empty stomach:

Chia seeds soaked in water

1tsp amla juice

Soaked methi seeds water - 1glass

Nuts and seeds as mentioned above

Breakfast:

2 Adai dosa with coconut chutney and sambhar (add vegetables)

Non-veg option: Cheese Mushroom Omelette

Midmorning:

Roasted bajra - a handful



Lunch:

Dry moong dal salad (Green moong dal boiled and vegetables) - 1 cup

Non-veg option: Chicken salad - 1 cup

2 Whole wheat chapati with bran

Kadhai paneer - 1 cup

Veg raita

Snacks:

Roasted Makhana and peanuts mix - a handful

Dinner:

Tomato soup - 1 cup

Sweet corn, avocado, and vegetable salad -1 quarter plate

Mexican brown rice with beans and sauté vegetables - 1 cup

Non-veg option: Mexican brown rice with beans, chicken, and sauté vegetables - 1 cup

Bedtime:

Turmeric low-fat milk (no sugar) - 1 cup

Day 7 (Sunday)

Empty stomach:

Cinnamon water - 1 glass

Soaked Methi seeds water - 1 glass

Nuts and seeds (as mentioned above)

Breakfast:

Besan /moong dal dhokla

Non-veg option: Chicken vegetable sourdough sandwich – 1

Coffee (No sugar) - 1 cup

Midmorning:

Fruit - 1



Lunch:



Salad - 1 cup

Jowar roti - 2 (medium size)

Sarson saag / green vegetables - 1 cup

Arhar dal - 1 cup

Curd - 1 cup



Snacks



Sugar-free yogurt: 1 cup



Dinner:



Lemon coriander soup - 1 bowl

Multigrain dosa or millet dosa - 2 small

Coconut chutney - 2 tablespoons

Sambhar - 1 cup

Bedtime:



Turmeric low-fat milk (no sugar) - 1 cup