Control High Blood Sugar: 7-day diet plan for people with diabetes - check what to eat, what to avoid
High blood sugar diet plan with complete menu: Diabetes is caused by uncontrolled sugar levels in the blood and has serious health implications in the long run, which can also turn fatal. But a majority of people can control diabetes, by following a diet. Chief Diabetes Educator Shubhda Bhanot gives us a seven-day diet chart that those with diabetes can follow.
- The WHO also mentions that the number of people with diabetes rose from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014
- High blood sugar, also called Hyperglycaemia, is the outcome of diabetes that in the long-run critically damages many of the body's systems and organs
- The majority of people have Type 2 Diabetes, caused mainly by poor food habits and lack of exercise
Trending Photos
High Blood Sugar diet chart: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin - a hormone that regulates blood glucose - or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. High blood sugar, also called Hyperglycaemia, is the outcome of diabetes that in the long-run critically damages many of the body's systems, especially the nerves and blood vessels. The WHO also mentions that the number of people with diabetes rose from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014.
The majority of people have Type 2 Diabetes, caused mainly by poor food habits and lack of exercise. Shubhda Bhanot, Chief Diabetes Educator, at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, says that a personalized diet plan is important for diabetes management. Bhanot shared with Zee News a seven-day diet chart for a person with diabetes.
The Macronutrient should be as follows, says Bhanot:
• Energy: 1200 – 1300 kcal
• Proteins: 55 – 65 gms (18 – 20 % of total calories)
• Carbohydrates: 180 – 195 gms (60 – 65 % of total calories)
• Fats: 25 – 30 gms (20 – 22 % of total calories)
Also read: High blood sugar causes: 7 surprising, daily things that can increase your insulin levels
Best high blood sugar diet meal plan
Chief Diabetes Educator Shubhda Bhanot shares a 7-day diet chart:
Day 1: Monday
Empty Stomach:
1 glass of overnight soaked 1tsp methi dana seeds water (You may consume the seeds or may consume them during the day as sprouts too).
1 tsp of sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds
6 to 8 almonds, 2 whole walnuts
Breakfast:
2 small vegetable oats uttapam (oats, capsicum, onion, tomato).
1 cup of green tea or 1 glass of buttermilk.
Non-veg option: Omelette made of 2 – 3 egg whites (add vegetables), 1 piece of sourdough bread with cucumber and tomato, 2 tablespoons of green chutney.
Midmorning:
Fruit - half apple / 1 guava/bowl of papaya/ 2 kiwi /1 orange - with 1 cup sprouts.
Lunch:
Salad (vegetables)- 1 quarter plate OR Chicken salad (no mayonnaise base dressing)
Chapati ( whole wheat flour with wheat bran): 2 numbers
Vegetable-1 cup
Mix dal-1 cup
Low-fat curd (vegetable raita)- 1 cup/ 1 glass
Snacks:
Roasted channa and murmura-1 cup
Dinner:
Tomato shorba - 1 cup
Salad - 1 quater plate
Brown Rice - 3/4th cup OR Egg vegetable rice (brown rice)
Soya bean curry - 1 cup
Green Leafy Vegetable - 1 cup
Bedtime:
Turmeric low-fat milk (no sugar/ jaggery) - 1 cup
Day 2: Tuesday
Empty stomach:
Soaked Methi seeds water - 1 glass
Cinnamon water - 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon + 1 glass warm water
Sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds - 1 tsp
6 to 8 almonds, 2 whole walnuts
Breakfast:
2 medium-sized ragi, urad dal and oats dosa with vegetable stuffing with sambhar (add lots of vegetables) and peanut chutney.
Non-veg option: Egg white celery salad with sourdough bread 1 pc open toasted sandwich (add bell peppers, mushrooms , cottage cheese and grill)
Lemon water- 1 glass
Midmorning:
Roasted makhana and chana - Hand full
Green tea
Lunch:
Salad - 1 quarter plate
Misi roti (channa atta added) 2 (medium size)
Green leafy vegetable (gajar methi) 1 cup
Matar paneer gravy- 1 cup OR Kadhai chicken (less oil) add capsicums, tomatoes and onions
Snacks: Soya granules poha (1 cup) OR chicken soup
Dinner:
Salad - 1 quater plate
Mix veg soup - 1 bowl
1 cup multigrain daliya with dal and vegetables
Non-veg option: Chicken kathi whole wheat wrap or roll with vegetables and hummus dressing
Bedtime:
Turmeric low-fat milk (no sugar/ jaggery) -1 cup
Day 3: Wednesday
Empty Stomach:
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon + 1 glass warm water
1 glass of soaked methi seeds water
Almonds 6-8
Walnuts 2 full
Breakfast:
2 small besan cheela stuffed with vegetables (capsicum, onion, tomato)
Green Tea (no honey) 1 cup
Midmorning:
1 fruit OR 2 egg whites
Lunch:
Salad-1 quarter plate
2 Cauliflower stuffed whole wheat chapatti (wheat bran added)
Brinjal bharta - 1 cup
Kala chana gravy - 1cup
Buttermilk - 1 glass
Non-veg option: Brown rice pea pulao with fish curry
Snacks:
A handfull of roasted soya nuts; coconut water with chia seeds
Dinner:
Salad - 1 quarter plate full
Mushroom soup - 1 bowl OR Lemon coriander chicken soup - 1 bowl
Foxtail millet khichdi (Foxtailmillets +moongdal+vegetables)- 1 cup
Non-veg option: Quinoa with vegetables and Methi chicken gravy
Bedtime:
Turmeric low-fat milk with nutmeg (no sugar) - 1 cup (1 pinch nutmeg)
Day 4: Thursday
Empty stomach:
Cinnamon water: 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder + 1 glass warm water
Soaked Methi seeds water - 1 glass
Sunflower and pumpkin seeds - 1 tsp
6-8 almonds
2 walnuts
Breakfast:
Cottage cheese sourdough bread vegetable sandwich: 2 slices with coriander chutney
Non-veg option: Egg Sandwich (egg whites*can have two yolks in a week) and vegetables
Buttermilk 1 Glass
Midmorning:
Sattu drink with lemon - 1 glass
Lunch:
Vegetable salad - 1 quarter plate
Brown rice - 1/2 cup
Bhindi - 1 cup
Rajma curry - 1 cup
Veg raita - 1 glass
Non-veg option: Salad , Brown rice chicken biryani with vegetable raita
Snacks:
Green Tea (no honey) 1 cup
Chana dal kebabs (pan-roasted) with mint chutney: 2
Dinner:
Green Salad with feta cheese - 1 quarter plate
Lentil soup - 1 bowl
Barley (jau) Millet khichdi (barley +vegetables) - 1cup
Ghia raita - 1 cup
Bedtime:
Sugar-free greek yogurt: 1 cup
Day 5 (Friday)
Empty stomach:
1 tsp Chia seeds soaked in 2 glasses of water
Soaked methi seeds water -1 glass
Sunflower and pumpkin seeds - 1tsp
2 walnuts
5-6 unsalted pista
Breakfast:
Vegetable Poha (Brown Rice Poha), add roasted peanuts and sprouts
Non-veg option: 1 cup poached egg with 1 multigrain toast with vegetables and avocado spread
Kashmiri kahwa with almonds (without sugar/ honey): 1 cup
Midmorning:
1 fruit
Lunch:
Sauté vegetables with tofu (bell peppers + zucchini + broccoli + beans) - 1 quarter plate
Non-veg option: Sauté vegetables with grilled fish and quinoa salad or couscous millet rice
Cauliflower and peas: 1 cup
Kadhi: 1 cup
Snacks:
Smoothie - 1 glass
Make it with 2 slices of green apple with peel + 2 slices pineapple + baby spinach + goose berry + celery
Dinner:
Bottle gourd soup - 1 cup
Whole wheat pasta with vegetables in arrabbiata sauce
Non-veg option: 1 cup chicken whole wheat pasta in arrabbiata sauce
Bedtime:
Sugar-free jelly custard pudding: 1 serving
Day 6 (Saturday)
Empty stomach:
Chia seeds soaked in water
1tsp amla juice
Soaked methi seeds water - 1glass
Nuts and seeds as mentioned above
Breakfast:
2 Adai dosa with coconut chutney and sambhar (add vegetables)
Non-veg option: Cheese Mushroom Omelette
Midmorning:
Roasted bajra - a handful
Lunch:
Dry moong dal salad (Green moong dal boiled and vegetables) - 1 cup
Non-veg option: Chicken salad - 1 cup
2 Whole wheat chapati with bran
Kadhai paneer - 1 cup
Veg raita
Snacks:
Roasted Makhana and peanuts mix - a handful
Dinner:
Tomato soup - 1 cup
Sweet corn, avocado, and vegetable salad -1 quarter plate
Mexican brown rice with beans and sauté vegetables - 1 cup
Non-veg option: Mexican brown rice with beans, chicken, and sauté vegetables - 1 cup
Bedtime:
Turmeric low-fat milk (no sugar) - 1 cup
Day 7 (Sunday)
Empty stomach:
Cinnamon water - 1 glass
Soaked Methi seeds water - 1 glass
Nuts and seeds (as mentioned above)
Breakfast:
Besan /moong dal dhokla
Non-veg option: Chicken vegetable sourdough sandwich – 1
Coffee (No sugar) - 1 cup
Midmorning:
Fruit - 1
Lunch:
Salad - 1 cup
Jowar roti - 2 (medium size)
Sarson saag / green vegetables - 1 cup
Arhar dal - 1 cup
Curd - 1 cup
Snacks
Sugar-free yogurt: 1 cup
Dinner:
Lemon coriander soup - 1 bowl
Multigrain dosa or millet dosa - 2 small
Coconut chutney - 2 tablespoons
Sambhar - 1 cup
Bedtime:
Turmeric low-fat milk (no sugar) - 1 cup
Live Tv
More Stories