Control Iron Deficiency: 5 iron-rich drinks to boost your health - check recipes

Iron deficiency can lead to anemia and several other health concerns. While you need to consult a doctor, here are some juices that are good for health and are loaded with iron and other essential nutrients

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 11:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Iron deficiency can lead to several health-related problems, anemia being a major and one of the most common fallouts. Iron deficiency in children under two years of age can have significant and irreversible effects on brain development, says the World Health Organization. WHO also points out that in adults, iron deficiency can also have negative effects including fatigue, impaired physical performance, and decreased work productivity, as well as impacting social activities. While it's imperative to check with a doctor, here are 5 iron-rich juices that you can have to boost your health.

5 juices to boost iron level

Beetroot Juice

If you are suffering from iron deficiency, beetroot juice is something you can try. Rich in iron and other essential nutrients like Vitamin C, folate, manganese, and potassium, it helps to flush out toxins from the liver and improve oxygen usage of our red blood cells. So drink beetroot juice which you can prepare by adding other healthy veggies and fruits like carrots, oranges, and amla.

Prune juice

The juice of prune or dried plums is a storehouse of essential nutrients including iron. A great source of energy, it is known to reduce high blood pressure and also doesn't spike blood glucose. As per several reports, half a cup of prune juice contains 3 mg or 17 per cent iron.

Pumpkin juice

Rich in iron and potassium, pumpkin juice is also good for those suffering from iron deficiency. Full of antioxidants and minerals, pumpkin juice can do wonders for your health. Chop a pumpkin and in a blender, make a puree of the pulp and have it. Pumpkin seeds are also great for health.

Green Juice

A glass of green juice can be a perfect antidote for iron deficiency. But what is green juice? You can use lemon, parsley, celery, pear, and spinach to prepare green juice. To ensure the iron gets absorbed by the body, you can add some fruits to this juice which are rich in Vitamin C.

Spinach and pineapple smoothie

Spinach is packed with iron while pineapple will add taste as well as Vitamin C to the smoothie. You can also use half a teaspoon of lemon juice and a peeled orange to prepare the smoothie.

 

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)

 

