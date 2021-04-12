COVID Tongue: Know all about this new symptom of coronavirus disease

New Delhi: India is witnessing the second wave of novel coronavirus and new cases are being reported each day. The Sars-Cov-2 or COVID-19 virus has mutated since last year and new variants of the original virus are infecting people.

While earlier fever, dry cough, fatigue and loss of smell were the main symptoms of the virus, new variants have given rise to newer symptoms like conjunctivitis and upset stomach.

COVID Tongue, is one such symptom which is not very common but is being reported by COVID positive patients.

According to the American Academy of Oral Medicina (AAOM), COVID tongue is an inflammatory disorder that usually appears on the top and sides of the tongue.

In COVID Tongue, your mouth fails to produce saliva and you experience dryness, white patches and bumps on your tongue. Saliva functions as a protection against bad bacteria and in its absence your body will be exposed to them.

Dr Rajeev Fernando, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, speaking to website Health explains, “Your cells contain enzymes called ACE receptors, which SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, latch onto. From there, the virus gets into your cells, replicates, and makes you sick."

He further adds, “There are a lot of ACE receptors in the tongue, so the virus concentrates very heavily in this region. In the tongue, there can be a lot of COVID. And that can lead to symptoms like tongue bumps and tongue swelling.”

Talking about how COVID-19 symptoms that are not very common get neglected, Tim Spector, an expert in genetic epidemiology and Professor at King's College London took to Twitter and wrote, "One in five people with Covid still present with less common symptoms that don't get on the official PHE list – such as skin rashes. Seeing increasing numbers of Covid tongues and strange mouth ulcers. If you have a strange symptom or even just headache and fatigue stay at home!"

Other new symptoms of the disease include a rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes, diarrhoea and conjunctivitis.