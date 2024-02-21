Cricket Injuries - Common Problems, Risks, Steps To Take And Treatment

Cricket is a religion in India and there will be hardly any person who hasn't picked up a bat-ball in their childhood. While not everyone can go on to become a Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or Harmanpreet Kaur, and you may not make it to domestic cricket or IPL, many people play cricket at small club levels, district levels or even take part in corporate tournaments. Like any other sporting activity, cricket carries the risk of injuries. Dr Sanesh Tuteja, Consultant-Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, shares his insights on some common cricket-related injuries, preventive strategies, and when to seek medical attention.

Common Cricket Injuries - A List

So what are the common injuries that can occur while playing cricket? Dr Sanesh Tuteja shares that cricket involves a combination of activities, putting various body parts at risk. Some of the common cricket injuries, according to Dr Tuteja, include:

1. Muscle Strains And Tears: Muscle strain or tears, particularly in the hamstring and calf, are common due to sudden bursts of intense activity. They are more common among bowlers but can also happen during batting or fielding.

2. Ankle Sprains: Rolling over or twisting an ankle can occur while running or fielding, resulting in a sprained ligament or sometimes a tear.

3. Shoulder Injuries: Bowlers and fielders are more susceptible to these injuries. These include a rotator cuff tear, dislocation, or damage to the biceps-labral complex called a SLAP tear. They tend to occur due to repetitive throwing and bowling motions.

4. Hand And Finger Injuries: Fractures or dislocations of the fingers occur from impact with the ball or the ground. They are more common and severe among wicketkeepers.

5. Back Injuries: Repetitive bending, twisting, and jumping can lead to back strains or stress fractures. Stress fractures of the spines are notorious injuries that are common among fast bowlers and are potentially career-threatening, often requiring surgical fixation.

Steps To Prevent Cricket-Related Injuries

While some injuries may not be preventable, following the below steps can effectively reduce the risk of these injuries happening to you, says Dr Tuteja:

1. Proper Warm-up: Always begin with a thorough warm-up session by combining jogging and stretching exercises.



2. Strength and Conditioning: Regular exercise and targeted training build strength and flexibility.

3. Proper Technique: As with any other sport, mastering the correct technique for batting, bowling, and fielding helps minimize strain on the body. This is most important for a fast bowler, where a faulty action can result in many injuries that can shorten a career.

4. Protective Gear: Wear appropriate protective gear, such as helmets, pads, gloves, arm guards, and shoes, to help reduce injury.

5. Rest and Recovery: Allowing sufficient rest and recovery between matches and training sessions helps prevent overuse injuries. In addition, ice baths to enhance healing and improve the turnaround time between games have also become very popular among cricketers.

What To Do And When To See A Doctor

Despite preventive measures, injuries can occur while playing any sport, including cricket. Knowing how to deal with them and, more importantly, when to seek medical attention is helpful, says Dr Tuteja. Here are some general guidelines provided by the doctor:

1. Head Injuries: These can be potentially fatal, and it is essential to seek professional help immediately to diagnose and manage severe damage. This is also important, as a concussion can be easily missed.

2. Immediate First Aid: For minor injuries like bruises, strains, or sprains, follow the RICE method - Rest, Ice, Compression, and Elevation - to reduce pain and swelling.

3. Prolonged Pain Or Severe Injuries: If the pain persists or the injury seems severe, it is advisable to consult a doctor for accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

4. Rehabilitation: Return to sports from injuries is a prolonged process, and engaging with a physiotherapist regularly is vital to optimise conditioning and regain strength.

How Are Injuries Treated?

"The treatment depends on the type and severity of the injury. Although most injuries can be managed with rest, medications, and immobilisation, some are more complex, requiring an intervention," says Dr Tuteja. The options, the doctors say, include:

1. Medication: Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or pain meds can be recommended by your doctor to manage pain and inflammation.

2. Bracing or Splinting: In numerous cases, braces or protective splints may be used to immobilize and support the injured area temporarily.

3. Surgery: In severe injuries, surgical intervention may be required to repair damaged tissue or joints.

4. Physiotherapy: Rehabilitation exercises and therapies can help restore strength, mobility, and flexibility following an injury. They can also help prevent or minimise the risk of a recurrence or further damage.

"Remember to warm up, focus on technique and form, wear appropriate protective gear, and maintain hydration and nutrition. Do not play through pain, and consult a healthcare professional if the pain is severe or prolonged. By following these guidelines, you can enjoy the sport while minimising the risk of injuries," says Dr Tuteja.

