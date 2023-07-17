Delhi Floods: Waterlogging Raises Risk Of Dengue- Preventive Tips To Follow

Dengue fever cases in India are on the rise in recent days. It should come as no surprise that the monsoon season is accompanied with an increase in waterborne and mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever, malaria, and other fungi infections. And it is crucial to raise our levels of protection in situations like this. A mosquito bite can result in an infectious disease like dengue.

There has already been a rise in dengue cases in several regions of India, including Odisha, Assam, and Kerala. Health professionals have issued warnings and recommendations on how to prevent the mosquito-borne sickness in response to this alarming development.

Dengue cases on rise in India: WHO Issues Advisory

cre Trending Stories

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), which is transferred to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. An estimated 100-400 million infections of dengue occur each year, putting almost half of the world's population at risk.

High temperature, headache, bodily pains, nausea, and rash are the most typical symptoms. Most people will also recover in 1 to 2 weeks. Some dengue patients get severe illness and require hospital care.

Dr. Om Prakash Jhakar of Indira Gandhi Hospital (Delhi Government) told IANS that those who were playing in the water should take it seriously, as the situation might turn ugly in the coming days.

“Malaria and cholera are common these days. Water can also lead to skin-related problems. People should understand the gravity of the situation,” Jhakar said.

Therefore, it's crucial to take appropriate precautions to protect yourself from this potentially fatal disease.

Preventive Tips to protect against Dengue fever

Here are five tips to help protect yourself this rainy season:

Use mosquito repellents

To keep mosquitoes away from you and your family, apply insect repellents. It's vital to remember that toddlers younger than two months old should never be exposed to these repellents.

Wearing protective clothing

When you're outside during times when mosquito activity is at its highest (like dawn and evening), wear clothes that covers your arms and legs. The best defence against mosquito bites is long-sleeved clothing and long skirts or pants.

Practice good hygiene

Maintain a clean area devoid of stagnant water where mosquitoes can grow. Ensure that trash cans are routinely emptied, and that any water bowls or pet dishes are also routinely cleaned out.

Seek professional help if necessary

Seek medical care as soon as you can if you think you or a member of your family has dengue. Early detection and treatment can lessen symptoms and avert subsequent problems or, in more serious circumstances, even death.

Increase Fluid Intake

To keep the body hydrated, balance electrolytes, and flush out as many toxins as possible, it is always advised to increase fluid consumption. The following beverages support platelet count, electrolyte balance, and bodily hydration.

Beyond incorporating these suggestions into your everyday routine, concentrate on enhancing your nutrition with wholesome food and drinks. It's also crucial to get enough rest for faster recovery.

However, it is not a substitute for medical advice; it is always safer and preferable to consult a physician if you feel sick or have symptoms of dengue or other mosquito-borne diseases.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)