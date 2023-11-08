Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: From Air Purifying Plants To Special Curtains- Know How To Protect Yourself From The Harmful Toxins

In today's fast-paced world, we often overlook the silent menace that is lurking all around us—pollution. The impact of pollution on our health cannot be underestimated. To safeguard our well-being, it's crucial to understand the implications of pollution and take proactive measures to mitigate its effects.

According to Dr Sheetal Chaurasia, Consultant - Pulmonary Medicine, Manipal Hospital Whitefield to protect yourself from the adverse effects of pollution, it's essential to implement both personal precautions and engage in wider environmental efforts.

How Pollution Impacts Your Health?

Pollution comes in various forms, with air pollution being one of the most prominent. It includes pollutants like dust mites, mold (an indoor air pollutant), and pollens that can trigger allergies, respiratory issues, and even more severe health conditions. To minimize the impact of these pollutants, follow these expert-backed strategies.

Air Pollution: Battling Dust Mites

Dust mites thrive in our living spaces and bedding, causing discomfort and allergic reactions. To reduce their presence, follow these tips:

1. Wash bedding in hot water weekly to eliminate dust mites.

2. Opt for non-feather bedding to reduce allergen exposure.

3. Keep stuffed toys off beds and wash them regularly.

4. Clean heavy drapery and curtains frequently, as they attract dust mites.

5. Maintain indoor humidity below 55% by avoiding vaporizers or humidifiers.

Air Pollution: Combating Indoor Pollution

Mold is another common pollutant that can affect your health. To keep mold at bay, consider these steps:

1. Wash visible mold and mildew off hard surfaces using soap and water.

2. Address water leaks, dampness, or moisture issues promptly.

3. Maintain indoor humidity levels below 50% and consider using a dehumidifier in high-humidity areas.

How To Protect Against Pollens During Pollution?

Pollens are tiny particles in the air that can trigger allergies and respiratory problems. To protect yourself from their effects, follow these suggestions:

1. Keep windows and doors closed, especially during high pollen seasons.

2. Use air purifiers with HEPA filters to capture pollen particles.

3. Encourage removing shoes at the door to prevent tracking pollen indoors.

4. Regularly groom pets that go outside to remove pollen from their fur.

5. Choose indoor plants carefully if you have allergies.

6. Employ high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters for air conditioners, changing filters monthly.

Prioritizing Proper Ventilation at Home

In addition to these steps, proper ventilation is essential for maintaining air quality in your home. Ensure good airflow by opening windows when possible and using exhaust fans in areas prone to moisture, like the bathroom and kitchen.