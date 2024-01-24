People With Diabetes At An Increased Risk Of Developing Heart Disease: Expert

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by elevated blood glucose levels. It arises when the body fails to produce enough insulin or effectively utilize the insulin it produces.

Heart disease encompasses a range of conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels, with coronary artery disease being the most prevalent form.

The link between diabetes and heart disease is well-established, as individuals with diabetes face an elevated risk of developing cardiovascular complications. This synergistic relationship emphasizes the importance of comprehensive management strategies to address both conditions concurrently, thereby promoting better overall health and reducing the burden of these chronic diseases on individuals and healthcare systems globally.

Understanding the intricate interplay between diabetes and heart disease is crucial for effective prevention, early intervention, and holistic patient care.

Dr Aanchal Choudhary, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Noida Extension explains the complex relation of diabetes and heart health and how to stay healthy.

Causes

Diabetes:

· Type 1 diabetes: Results from an autoimmune attack on insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas, with a genetic predisposition.

· Type 2 diabetes: Rooted in insulin resistance or deficiency, often triggered by lifestyle factors such as obesity and physical inactivity.

Heart Disease:

· Coronary Artery Disease (CAD): Arises from the narrowing of arteries due to plaque build-up, restricting blood flow to the heart.

· Cardiomyopathy: Characterized by the weakening of the heart muscle, impacting its pumping function.

· Arrhythmias: Irregular heartbeats affecting rhythm and efficiency.

Symptoms

· Symptoms of Diabetes: Include polyuria (frequent urination), polydipsia (excessive thirst), polyphagia (increased hunger), fatigue, blurred vision, and slow-healing wounds.

· Symptoms of Heart Disease: Encompass chest pain (angina), shortness of breath, fatigue, palpitations, dizziness, and cold clammy skin.

Intertwined Effects of Diabetes and Heart Disease:

· High blood sugar in diabetes damages blood vessels, heightening susceptibility to plaque build-up in Coronary Artery Disease.

· Diabetes induces inflammation, accelerating atherosclerosis and Coronary Artery Disease progression.

· Common diabetes-related conditions like high blood pressure and cholesterol worsen Coronary Artery Disease risk.

· Coronary Artery Disease diminishes blood flow to vital organs, complicating diabetes management, especially for the kidneys.

· Diabetes compromises the immune system, elevating the risk of heart infections.

Navigating the Path to Wellness involves implementing key strategies to address the interconnected challenges of diabetes and heart disease:

1. Strict Glycemic Control: Achieving and maintaining optimal blood sugar levels is imperative. This is accomplished through a combination of prescribed medications, adherence to a suitable diet, and regular exercise.

2. Healthy Lifestyle: Mitigating risks associated with diabetes and heart disease requires adopting a wholesome lifestyle. This encompasses maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, ensuring adequate sleep, and effectively managing stress.

3. Weight Management: Recognizing the crucial role of weight in exacerbating both diabetes and heart conditions, it is essential to pursue gradual and sustainable weight loss through positive lifestyle changes.

4. Smoking Cessation: Acknowledging smoking as a significant contributor to the development and progression of both diabetes and heart disease, early cessation is paramount in reducing associated risks.

5. Regular Monitoring: Vigilant monitoring of blood pressure and cholesterol levels is pivotal for early detection and effective management of these critical risk factors, preventing complications related to both diabetes and heart health.

6. Comprehensive Medical Care: Ensuring optimal management necessitates close collaboration with healthcare professionals. By actively participating in comprehensive medical care, individuals can address the multifaceted aspects of diabetes and heart health, tailoring interventions to their unique needs.

The intricate relationship between diabetes and heart health necessitates a holistic approach. By comprehending the cause-and-effect dynamics, adopting healthy lifestyle choices, and engaging in collaborative care with healthcare professionals, individuals with diabetes can chart a course towards improved heart health and overall well-being.