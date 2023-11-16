Diabetes In Children: Expert Shares Early Detection, Care And Support

In a concerning trend, cases of diabetes among children have seen a noticeable rise in recent years, prompting health experts to reevaluate factors contributing to this surge. Once considered primarily an affliction of adulthood, diabetes's encroachment into the pediatric population is now demanding urgent attention.

The prevalence of childhood diabetes, encompassing both type 1 and type 2 variants, has raised alarm bells within the medical community. Once considered a disease that primarily affected adults, diabetes is now impacting an increasing number of children worldwide. This alarming trend necessitates early detection, comprehensive care, and strong support systems to manage the condition effectively and improve the quality of life for affected children.

Dr Deepika Singhal, Director - Paediatrics & Neonatology, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Noida Extension shares early detection, care and support in kids.

Also read: High Blood Sugar: 10 Ayurvedic Herbs To Manage Diabetes Effectively - Expert Speaks

Types Of Diabetes Detected In Children

Diabetes in children has been casting a shadow on the otherwise carefree and healthy image of childhood. While pediatric diabetes includes both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, type 1 diabetes is most commonly diagnosed in children.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.

Type 2 diabetes, on the other hand, is more often associated with lifestyle factors such as poor dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, and obesity.

The reasons behind the increase in diabetes among children are multifaceted. Genetics certainly play a role, with a family history of diabetes being a risk factor. However, the modern environment and lifestyle also contribute significantly.

Unhealthy diets high in processed foods and sugar, sedentary behavior driven by screen time, and a lack of physical activity have created a perfect storm for the surge in pediatric diabetes cases. The result is a growing number of children facing a lifelong battle with a chronic illness.

Early Detection:

Dr Singhal shares, early detection of diabetes in children is vital for preventing complications and providing effective management. Recognizing the warning signs is crucial. Common symptoms of diabetes in children include excessive thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, increased hunger, frequent infections, slow-healing wounds, and blurred vision. Any of these signs should prompt immediate attention and evaluation.

Parents, caregivers, and healthcare providers should be vigilant in observing these symptoms, particularly if there is a family history of diabetes. Regular check-ups, especially for children with known risk factors, are essential for early detection. Diagnostic tests, including blood glucose level measurements, can confirm the diagnosis. These tests provide crucial information about the child's blood sugar control and help determine the appropriate course of action.

Dr Singhal mentions, once diagnosed, children with diabetes require ongoing care and support to manage the condition effectively. This involves a multifaceted approach:

Diet: A balanced diet is a cornerstone of diabetes management. This includes monitoring carbohydrate intake, consuming whole foods, and avoiding sugary snacks and drinks. A registered dietitian can help create a personalized meal plan.

Physical Activity: Regular physical activity is crucial for maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. Encouraging children to engage in age-appropriate exercise can have a significant impact on their overall well-being.

Medication: Depending on the type of diabetes, medication may be necessary. Type 1 diabetes often requires insulin therapy, while type 2 diabetes may involve oral medications or, in some cases, insulin.

Education: Education is a fundamental component of diabetes management. Both the child and their caregivers must understand the condition and its management, including blood glucose monitoring and insulin administration.

Moreover, Support systems play a pivotal role in a child's diabetes management journey. Families, schools, and healthcare providers should collaborate to create an environment that supports the child's physical and emotional well-being. This includes addressing any bullying or discrimination that children with diabetes may encounter and fostering open communication about their condition.