Diwali 2022: 5 Tips to keep your BP in check this festive season

Diwali 2022: Diwali is just around the corner (next week!), and the pre-Diwali cleaning is already underway with people completing the last-minute purchases. With all these chores added to the daily routine, there are festival rituals to be performed. This brings up a lot of stress because bringing your family together in one place at the same time could require more energy than some may believe.

Sweets and all that fried savoury snacks can move you off your health goals and add to your stress resulting in weight gain and hypertension. Constant stress with no proper planning can have serious health consequences. Here are 5 tips to manage your blood pressure this festive season, effective immediately:

1. Do not skip medication

If you are a BP patient, make sure to never miss a single dose of your blood pressure medication. Diwali brings lots of joy and celebration but it can bring with it increased blood sugar and fluctuating blood sugar levels as well. Make sure to take your medicines daily, especially during those busy festive days.

2. Strive for a healthy diet

Now, this requires real effort because with all the sweets and snacks being passed on in front of you, you will be tempted to get a hold of one and then there's no stopping. So make a plan and consume only homemade sweets with no processed sugar and baked or air-fried snacks.

Add fruits and nuts to your diet, this will keep your appetite in check and make it comparatively easier to bypass those unhealthy options. Also limit your sugar, salt and saturated fat consumption overall.

3. Alcohol in moderation

With the cheer and joy, it might be hard to resist "cheers-ing" a glass. Put a limit on your alcohol consumption during those Diwali parties and follow your doctor's instructions on the level of alcohol consumption.

4. Keep the stress in check

Diwali brings home lots of joy, happiness, and work and also lots of stress! If you tend to have high blood pressure it is utmost necessary to keep your stress in check. With the release of the stress hormones in the body, the blood pressure too gets affected and with everyone busy with some festive task you may not find someone to help in case of uncontrolled blood pressure because constant and frequent stress can cause serious damage.

5. Monitor your blood pressure

Keep an eye on your BP levels with an easily available in-house BP monitor. Regular monitoring will help you see your daily numbers and help you keep a track of your hypertension.

Make sure to keep your blood pressure under normal levels. Delegate and distribute, do not take up all the responsibility on your shoulders and avoid stress as much as possible for a smooth Diwali celebration.

