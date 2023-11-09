The Festival Of Lights, Diwali, is just a few days away. While the occasion is celebrated with much enthusiasm and grandeur, Diwali is often a time when many people inadvertently expose their eyes to potential risks due to fireworks and other festivities. "We may witness the aftermath of eye injuries during Diwali. To ensure your vision remains safe and sound during this festive season, you need to follow simple tips to protect your eyes," Dr K Harshitha, Cataract & Glaucoma Surgeon, Maxivision Eye Hospital, Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

Tips To Protect Eyes On Diwali 2023

Dr K Harshitha shares five tips to keep your eyes safe this Diwali:

1. Wear Protective Eyewear: When attending firework displays or lighting fireworks yourself, wearing protective eyewear is crucial. These can include safety glasses or even clear swimming goggles. These simple tools can shield your eyes from flying debris, sparks, and chemicals used in fireworks.

2. Maintain A Safe Distance: It's essential to maintain a safe distance from firecrackers and fireworks. Stand back and enjoy the displays from a distance to avoid direct exposure to the explosion and any particles that may hit your eyes.

3. Avoid Sparklers: While sparklers may seem harmless, they can burn at extremely high temperatures, leading to eye injuries if they accidentally make contact with your eyes. Avoid using sparklers, and if you must use them, hold them at arm's length and away from your face.

4. Stay Clear Of Loud Crackers: Firecrackers known for their loud, sudden noises can be startling and potentially harmful to your hearing and eyes. The sudden burst of sound can cause your eyes to twitch, and in some cases, may lead to eye strain. So, stay away from these noisy crackers.

5. Keep Children Safe: Ensure that children are supervised when handling fireworks, and teach them about the importance of eye safety. It's easy for kids to get excited and forget about safety precautions, so it's the responsibility of adults to keep an eye on them.

Diwali 2023: What To Do If There's An Eye Injury

In the unfortunate event of an eye injury during Diwali, it's crucial to act quickly and seek medical attention immediately, says Dr Harshitha. Here's what you can do, the doctor advises:

1. Do Not Rub Your Eyes: If there is an injury, do not rub the affected eye, as it can exacerbate the damage.

2. Gently Rinse With Clean Water: If there is a foreign particle in the eye, rinse it gently with clean water only if there is no open cut. Avoid using any chemicals or eye drops without professional guidance.

3. Visit An Eye Specialist: After providing initial first aid, visit an eye specialist or seek immediate medical attention. They can assess the injury and provide the necessary treatment.

Diwali 2023: Precautions To Take During Celebrations

Dr Harshitha offers some additional words of advice:

1. When lighting crackers, maintain an arm's length gap and turn your face away.

2. Avoid touching your eyes and face while handling fireworks.

3. Exercise extra caution when dealing with explosive fireworks, as they may suddenly discharge with force and pose a risk to your eyes.

4. Never approach or handle ignited fireworks, as they may explode, leading to severe burns and injuries.

5. After bursting fireworks, be sure to wash your hands thoroughly.

"Diwali is a beautiful and vibrant festival that brings people together to celebrate. By following these simple yet effective tips, you can enjoy the festivities while safeguarding your eyes and the eyes of your loved ones. Remember, prevention is always better than cure, and a little caution can go a long way in ensuring a safe and happy Diwali for all," Dr Harshita signs off.