Diwali 2023: When Is Diwali? Date, Shubh Muhurat And Significance Of Festival

One of the most eagerly awaited Hindu festivals of India, Diwali is celebrated with pomp and grandeur across the country. The festival of Diwali is celebrated on Amavasya Tithi of Kartik month, according to Drik Panchang. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12, Sunday. In Hindu festivals, muhurat plays a very important role and pujas are done depending on which God you are dedicating the festival to. In Diwali, you seek the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu, shares with us the date and muhurat of Diwali 2023 and the significance of the festival.

Why Is Diwali Celebrated?

As per many mythological stories and information from Vedas and Puranas, Diwali is just not a festival, says Gurudev Shrie Kashyap. The description of this festival dates back to ages ago. "It is said that Ram Ji along with Sita returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana. Joyous that their noble king was returning to his kingdom, people started celebrating by lighting diyas to along his pathway. From that day till today, Diwali is celebrated," the astrologer says. He adds, "Diwali is one of the important festivals in India. It shows the victory of good over evil, light's victory over darkness. It also teaches us the important lesson of finding ways to conquer our ego, and pride and find the inner light in the heart's darkness."

Diwali 2023 Timing: Shubh Muhurat

1. From 5:25 pm (17:25) to 5:41 pm (17:41 pm) on November 12 - This is a good time for Diwali worship due to Amavasya, Pradosh Kaal, Meshal Lagna (variable ascendant) and Shubh Choghadiya.

2. From 05:41 pm (17:41 pm) to 7:36 pm (19:36 pm) - This is the best time for Diwali worship due to Amavasya, Pradosh Kaal, Vrishalagna (fixed ascendant) and Shubha (19:05) and then Amrit Chaghadiya.

3. From 7:36 PM (19:36 PM) to 8:05 PM (20:05 PM) - This is a great time for Diwali worship due to Amavasya, Pradosh Kaal, Mithuna Lagna (dual ascendant) and Amrit Chaghadiya.

4. From 8:05 pm (20:05 pm) to 9:51 pm (21:51 pm) - This is also the best time for Diwali worship due to Amavasya, Nishitha Kaal, Mithuna Lagna (dual ascendant) and Amrit (20:45) and then Char Choghadiya.

5. From 9:51 PM (21:51 PM) to 10:25 PM (22:25 PM) - This is also the right time for Diwali worship due to Amavasya, Nishith Kaal, Karka Lagna (Char Lagna) and Char Choghadiya.

Muhurat For The Day:

From 2:45 pm (14:45 pm) to 4:05 pm (16:05 pm) - this is the best time for Diwali worship due to Amavasya, Meena Lagna (dual ascendant) and Ayushman.