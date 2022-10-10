NewsHealth
HEART-CARE

Dr Alok Gupta explains heart signals

Catch the signals of heart

Last Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 11:50 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Dr Alok Gupta explains heart signals

Signals given by your Heart

Everyone knows that crushing chest pain is often a sign of a heart attack. But there are some symptoms that are far more subtle, but indicative of heart disease.

Watch out for these signs that might seem mild but could signal that your heart health is at risk.

  1. Extreme fatigue
  2. Shortness of breath
  3. Change in exercise tolerance
  4. Frequent digestive concerns
  5. Sleep apnea, snoring, or waking up during the night
  6. Edema/Swelling of extremities
  7. Chest discomfort/Angina
  8. Leg cramps
  9. Heart rhythm and rate changes
  10. Shoulder, arm, neck, back, abdomen, or jaw pain
  11. Dizziness or lightheadedness
  12. Persistent cough
  13. Weakness in extremities

(Disclaimer: Brand Desk Content)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
DNA Video
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become Prime Minister?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 10, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites