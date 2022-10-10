Dr Alok Gupta explains heart signals

Signals given by your Heart

Everyone knows that crushing chest pain is often a sign of a heart attack. But there are some symptoms that are far more subtle, but indicative of heart disease.

Watch out for these signs that might seem mild but could signal that your heart health is at risk.

Extreme fatigue Shortness of breath Change in exercise tolerance Frequent digestive concerns Sleep apnea, snoring, or waking up during the night Edema/Swelling of extremities Chest discomfort/Angina Leg cramps Heart rhythm and rate changes Shoulder, arm, neck, back, abdomen, or jaw pain Dizziness or lightheadedness Persistent cough Weakness in extremities

(Disclaimer: Brand Desk Content)