Dr Jayant Vishe talks about the best breakfast for diabetes patients

For people with diabetes, the “most important meal of the day” can also be the most confusing. Typical American breakfast options—bagels, cereal, pancakes, muffins, bacon, eggs—are loaded with refined carbs, sugar, and saturated fat, the exact things that we’re told to limit. So what should we eat for breakfast?

Research confirms that eating breakfast is generally a good idea, it can help with weight management, help you feel fuller throughout the day, and help keep blood glucose in range.



Just because breakfast is important doesn’t mean it has to be an elaborate meal. It can be as simple as a piece of toast smothered in avocado or peanut butter, a string cheese and a handful of nuts, or a hardboiled egg and a piece of fruit.



4 Tips for Building a Healthy Breakfast

What works for you for breakfast will depend on your personal meal plan, food preferences, health goals, schedule, and budget, but here are a few tips for building a healthy breakfast:

Limit or avoid refined grains and sugars.

Be carb conscious.

Choose healthy fats.

Include lean protein and fiber.

Lean protein options:

Eggs. Hard-boiled eggs are a portable option. Poaching is a great way to cook eggs without adding any fat. If you prefer fried or scrambled eggs, use olive oil instead of butter.

Greek yogurt. Greek yogurt has more protein and less carbs per serving than regular yogurt. Buy plain, unsweetened yogurt and add your own flavor with fresh fruit, nuts, or granola.

Cottage cheese. Eat it plain or topped with fresh fruit for something sweet. For something savory, try adding chopped tomato, cucumber and a sprinkling of dill

Nuts or nut butter. Add nuts to granola or yogurt, top toast with peanut butter and cinnamon, or dip apple slices in your favorite nut butter.

Tofu. You can make vegan scrambled “eggs” with crumbled tofu, or add silken tofu to a smoothie for a protein boost.

High fiber options:

Oatmeal and other whole grain bread or cereals.

Fruit, especially berries, apples, pears, and avocado.

Seeds like chia, flax, or hemp seeds. Adding 1-2 tablespoons to a smoothie, cereal, or yogurt is an easy way to boost fiber in your breakfast

Beans. While less popular in America, baked beans on toast are part of traditional English breakfast. Or, try adding black beans or pinto beans to a breakfast burrito or a breakfast hash.

(Disclaimer: Brand Desk Content)