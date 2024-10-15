Emotional resilience: A Path To Overcoming Anxiety, Depression, And Suicidal Thoughts

Mental health is one of the least regulated and most exploited fields, often leaving individuals vulnerable in their time of need. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mental health disorders cost the global economy up to USD 1 trillion per year. In such a scenario, there is a need for integrative, holistic, and research-backed approaches to well-being.

This is where non-invasive, non-pharmacological interventions rooted in traditional knowledge systems, particularly yogic practices, offer promising solutions to these pressing issues as shared by Dr Ishan Shivanad, Mental Health Researcher and Founder of Yoga of Immortals.

Breath Control (Pranayama)

Breathing exercises, a cornerstone of traditional Indian yogic practices, are remarkably effective in managing stress and anxiety. Pranayama, or breath control, involves regulated breathing patterns that help calm the nervous system. Techniques such as deep diaphragmatic breathing can slow the heart rate and reduce stress levels. By focusing on your breath, you can anchor yourself in the present and alleviate anxiety symptoms.

Meditation (Dhyana)

Meditation has long been recognized for its mental health benefits. Regular practice of meditation, or Dhyana, helps cultivate a sense of inner peace and emotional balance. Research in this field has reiterated this fact time and again. Multi-modality meditative interventions like Yoga of Immortals (YOI) through its rigorous clinical research, including double-blind randomized trials, demonstrated remarkable efficacy in reducing symptoms of insomnia, anxiety, and depression through the practice of Dhyana or meditation as embedded in the ancient Indian knowledge system. Participants in the study have reported significant improvements in their psychosocial and emotional health, with positive outcomes ranging from 72% to 82% within just 4-8 weeks of regular practice. This practice not only soothes the mind but also improves overall quality of life.

Intention setting

This involves focusing the mind on a single point or goal. This technique enhances concentration and helps in managing stress by directing mental energy towards positive outcomes. By setting clear intentions, you create a sense of purpose and direction, which can be particularly beneficial in alleviating feelings of helplessness and anxiety.

Mindful movement

Incorporating mindful yoga-based practices can be incredibly beneficial for mental health. Such practices combine physical postures with breath control and meditation, enabling a holistic approach to well-being. They help release physical tension and promote a sense of calm and relaxation, contributing to better emotional resilience.

Journaling

Journaling is a simple yet powerful tool for emotional self-care. Writing down your thoughts and feelings allows for self-expression and reflection, which can help you process emotions and gain perspective. Regular journaling can be a valuable practice in identifying patterns of negative thinking and working through complex emotions.

Practicing gratitude

Practicing gratitude involves recognizing and appreciating the positive aspects of life. By regularly noting things you are grateful for, you shift your focus from what is wrong to what is going well. This positive shift in perspective can reduce feelings of anxiety and depression, enhancing overall emotional well-being.

Connecting with Nature

Spending time in nature has been shown to have a calming effect on the mind. Activities like walking in the park, hiking, or simply sitting outside can help reduce stress and improve mood. Nature exposure allows for a break from daily stressors and provides a refreshing change of environment, promoting mental clarity and emotional stability.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).