Board Exam Anxiety: 6 Ways Students Can Manage Anxiousness To Overcome The Stress And Perform Well

Board exams: Exam anxiety is a very real thing. It is also known as performance anxiety, and sensations like fear, uneasiness, anxiety, and panic are usually present. These signs and symptoms might appear before, during, or even right after an examination. For students in schools, this issue poses an extremely difficult situation. Working memory is compromised, and learning is impaired.

Both the expectations of peers and of one's family can feel like a burden. These concerns affect students during tests. Even still, college students are still better at stress management. However, students taking the class 10 and 12 board exams experience a little bit more worry. Students can overcome stress and mental fog by carefully following specific methods to reduce and minimize the anxiety that grips their minds.

According to experts, some ways can assist students in understanding the nature of their anxiety so they can approach tests more carefully. There are various recommendations made by multiple psychologists for improving study techniques as well as for managing exam anxiety.

Tips for students to manage exam anxiety

Here are some tips for students on how to cope with exam anxiety before, during, or after:

1. Plan out and organise your study timetable. Be sure to do this for every subject, and schedule your early revisions as well.

2. Practice practical meditation such as mindfulness and deep breathing. When they experience anxiety, they will be able to identify and accept the bodily manifestations of anxiety as well as its symptoms and ideas that may cause them.

3. Learning everything off-by-heart and staying up all night are two things that students should never do; instead, they should get more sleep than the recommended eight hours. A restful night of sleep will keep the brain active and alert.

4. Rather than staying up all night to revise, it is also advisable to go to bed early and wake up early.

5. It's not a good idea for anyone, much fewer students, to skip meals to finish the syllabus.

6. A regular sleep routine should not be compromised to improve attention and prevent forgetting things at the last minute. Also, taking short breaks between preparations can be quite beneficial for mind and body rejuvenation.

Pointers to keep in mind before writing your board exam

- Start by answering the easy questions

- Frequently revise

- Instead of memorizing concepts, understand them

- Answer the papers from the previous year.

- Make mental notes

Due to the pressure that is placed on them, school kids associate nervousness with board exams and we as a society and parents should keep our unrealistic expectations and extremely high standards away from the lives of students who are stressed and anxious regardless.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)