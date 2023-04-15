Examining Your Health: 7 Ways to Measure Your Fitness Other Than Body Weight

Being fit is a goal everyone has. Fitness and health are, after all, interchangeable terms. A high degree of general fitness is associated with a decreased risk of chronic disease and a greater capacity to handle emerging health problems. More functioning and mobility are also encouraged by improved fitness throughout one's lifetime. Moreover, being active can improve your day-to-day performance in the near term, including mood, energy, and sleep.

Simply put, our bodies are designed for movement, and they work best when we're physically healthy. Having said that, it's also crucial to be aware that there are several methods to staying in shape (think of a dancer versus a bodybuilder). Also, there is no one "look" for fitness. In reality, a person's outward look may not be the best indicator of their lifestyle, level of physical activity, or even level of fitness.

Here are seven ways in which you can measure your health because is a lot more than just weight loss on the weighing scale.

1. Energy Levels

Constant fatigue and low energy levels often indicate B-vitamin and micronutrient deficiencies.

2. Bowel Habits

Regular bowel habits- a sign of a healthy gut suggesting effective digestion and absorption of food.

3. Frequency of Falling ill

Frequent episodes of illnesses may indicate nutritional deficiencies compromised immune health or underlying health issues.

4. Sleep Pattern

Sufficient sleep removes toxins from your brain that build up while you are awake and is good for your healthy brain functioning as well.

5. Stress Levels

Unmanaged stress can cause hormonal fluctuations, high blood pressure and weakened immunity.

6. Body-Fat Composition

A higher than-normal fat percentage causes increases in triglycerides, cholesterol, blood sugars and hormonal fluctuations.

7. Mood

Mood fluctuations and poor mental health can affect food cravings, sleep patterns and gut health.

Maintain a record of your physical fitness progress. And make sure to get regular health check-ups done to monitor your overall well-being.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for the advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)