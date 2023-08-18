EXCLUSIVE: Expert Explains 8 Leading Causes Of Lung Cancer In India

Lung cancer, a devastating and often fatal disease, is primarily attributed to a variety of lifestyle factors that significantly increase the risk of its development. This malignancy arises when abnormal cells proliferate uncontrollably within the lungs, impairing their function and potentially spreading to other parts of the body. While genetic predisposition and environmental exposures play a role, lifestyle choices have emerged as prominent contributors to the onset of lung cancer.

Dr Sajjan Rajpurohit, Senior Director, Medical Oncology – Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh explains leading causes of lung cancer.



8 Leading Causes Of Lung Cancer

Use Of Tobacco/Smoking

Tobacco smoking remains the most significant risk factor for lung cancer, responsible for approximately 85 percent of all cases. We will explore the harmful substances present in tobacco smoke, such as carcinogens and toxic chemicals, that damage lung tissue and initiate cancerous changes. Additionally, we will discuss the increased risk associated with heavy smoking, prolonged smoking duration, and the dangers of secondhand smoke.

A Workplace Hazard

Occupational exposure to asbestos is another significant cause of lung cancer. We will explore the industries with higher asbestos exposure risks and how proper safety measures, regulations, and asbestos removal procedures can mitigate this danger.

Air Pollution And Lung Cancer

Air pollution is a major concern in urban areas and can contribute to lung cancer development. We will examine the various air pollutants linked to lung cancer and discuss the importance of governmental regulations, public awareness campaigns, and individual actions in reducing exposure.

Familial Lung Cancer And Genetic Predisposition

While most cases of lung cancer are attributed to environmental factors, a small percentage is influenced by genetic predisposition. We will explore familial lung cancer cases and discuss the role of specific gene mutations, such as BRCA1, BRCA2, and others, in increasing the risk of lung cancer.

Understanding Secondhand Smoke

Secondhand smoke, also known as passive smoking, can be equally harmful to non-smokers, increasing their risk of lung cancer. We will delve into the composition of secondhand smoke and how it affects individuals' health, especially young children and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

E-Cigarettes And Vaping

The rise in popularity of e-cigarettes and vaping has raised concerns about their potential health risks, including lung cancer. We will examine the scientific evidence linking e-cigarette use to lung cancer and discuss ongoing research efforts to understand their long-term effects.

Airborne Pollutants And Nanoparticles

Advancements in technology have introduced new challenges, such as exposure to nanoparticles and other airborne pollutants, which may contribute to lung cancer development. We will explore the emerging research in this area and discuss the need for further investigation and regulation.

The Invisible Danger

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can seep into homes from the ground. We will explain how radon exposure increases the risk of lung cancer and discuss the importance of radon testing and mitigation measures to protect individuals from this invisible threat.

Dr Rajpurohit concludes, “Lung cancer continues to be a formidable health challenge, but by unveiling the top causes, we can take significant strides toward prevention and early detection. Addressing tobacco smoking, environmental carcinogens, genetic factors, secondhand smoke, and emerging culprits requires a multifaceted approach involving public awareness, education, policy changes, and further research. By working together to combat these culprits, we can reduce the burden of lung cancer and improve the quality of life for individuals at risk and those affected by this devastating disease.”