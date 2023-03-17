Exclusive: How To Deal With Layoff Anxiety Issues, Explains Mental Health Counselor

New Delhi: The idea of losing your job can be incredibly stressful and anxiety-inducing. Unfortunately, layoffs are a reality that many people face at some point in their careers. But just because it's a common experience doesn't mean it's any less difficult to deal with. Arouba Kabir - Mental Health Counselor & Founder, Enso Wellness shared some tips and strategies with Zee News Digital for managing layoff anxiety.

First and foremost, it's important to acknowledge that losing your job is a loss. It's natural to feel sadness, anger, or even a sense of grief. These feelings are valid, and it's okay to take some time to process them. Give yourself permission to feel your emotions and be kind to yourself in the process.

KEEP CONTROL

One thing that can be helpful is to focus on the things that you can control. While you may not have control over the decision to lay off employees, you do have control over how you respond to the situation. This might mean taking proactive steps to prepare for a potential layoff, such as updating your resume or reaching out to your network for support. It could also mean prioritizing self-care and making sure you're taking care of your physical and emotional well-being.

FOCUS ON PRESENT

Another strategy for dealing with layoff anxiety is to focus on the present moment. Anxiety tends to thrive on uncertainty, so it can be helpful to ground yourself in the here and now. Try some deep breathing exercises, go for a walk, or engage in a relaxing activity that you enjoy. By focusing on the present moment, you can calm your nervous system and reduce feelings of anxiety.

THERE'S MORE TO LIFE

It's also important to remember that a layoff does not define your worth as a person or an employee. Your job is just one aspect of your life, and it doesn't determine your value or your future prospects. If you're struggling with negative self-talk or feeling like a failure, try to reframe your thoughts in a more positive light. Instead of focusing on what you've lost, focus on what you still have and the opportunities that may be ahead.

REACH OUT FOR HELP

Finally, it can be helpful to reach out to others for support. Talk to your loved ones about how you're feeling, and don't be afraid to ask for help if you need it. You may also find it helpful to connect with others who have experienced a layoff or to seek out resources like job search support or counselling.

Remember, you're not alone in this experience. Layoffs can be tough, but they're not insurmountable. By focusing on what you can control, staying present at the moment, and reaching out for support, you can get through this challenging time and come out stronger on the other side.

(This is an authored article by an expert.)